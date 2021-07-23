WILKES-BARRE — More than $22 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) have been awarded to applicants in Luzerne County communities.
Representatives Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, and Senators John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, John Gordner, R-Berwick, and Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, said while the distribution has been delayed for the past year, the recognition of these critical projects with significant grant funding is spectacular news for the people of Luzerne County.
The funding announced this week by the CFA covers the 2019 and 2020 time period and totals some $22,393,500.
The list of projects that received funding includes:
Wilkes-Barre City
• Volunteers in Medicine’s “Increase to Access to Care – Phase II” Initiative, $52,000
• FM Kirby Center HVAC Improvements Phase II & Automated Handicap Access Entrance Doors, $188,500
• Wyoming Valley Art League Building Renovations, $101,280
• Haven Home Permanent Supportive Housing Program, $112,000
• Children’s Service Center Parking Improvements, $22,000
• Wilkes-Barre Connect Command Center, $32,500
• Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball Fencing Project, $84,894
• Wilkes-Barre YMCA Safety and Security Project, $74,974
• Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) New Transit Facility, $350,000
• Sherman Street Properties, LLC – Business Center Improvements, $254,958
• SHINE LC – Luzerne County, $100,000
• Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Virtual Programming Enhancement, $25,000
• City Hall Renovations, $322,881
Total: $1,701,187
Wilkes-Barre Township
• Wilkes-Barre Township South Gateway, $300,000
• Wilkes-Barre Township Municipal Building Roof Replacement, $73,439
Total: 373,439
Hazleton City
• Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts, $244,176
• City of Hazleton Street Improvements Project, $449,125
• Hazleton YWCA Pool Restoration and Wellness Center Upgrades, $300,000
• Hazleton Area Public Library: St. Paul’s Stabilization Phase One, $327,895
• Hazleton Regional Airport Equipment, $20,966
• Hazleton Active Adult Center, $57,000
• Hazleton City Hall Improvements, $293,000
Total: $1,692,162
Pittston City
• Pittston Area Electrical Upgrades and Stadium Lighting, $300,000
• Pittston City Ambulance Remount, $130,661
• Pittston City Technology Upgrade Project, $32,000
• Pittston City Municipal Equipment, $139,000
Total: $601,661
Nanticoke City
• Nanticoke Area High School Stadium Project, $650,000
• Nanticoke City Demolition of 102-198 East Washington St., $500,000
Total: $1,150,000
• Kingston
• Municipal Building Renovation Project, $400,000
• Municipal Building Renovation Project, $200,000
Total: $600,000
Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority
• Finch Technology Plant Modernization – 2, $40,000
• Luzerne County 911 Tower Construction, $246,300
• Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing Center Project, $50,000
Total: $336,300
Ashley Borough
• Townhall Building Improvements Project, $126,637
• Lokie Pavillion Project, $23,365
• Flood Protection Project, $85,052
Total: $235,054
Avoca Borough
• Avoca Fire and Ambulance Renovations, $336,160
• West Side Social Club Parking Lot Improvements Project, $79,970
• Main Street Parking Lot Improvements Project, $14,355
• West Side Social Club Roof Replacement Project, $46,241
Total: $476,726
Bear Creek Twp.
• MRMLPA Playground project, $92,000
•Construction of Consolidated Twp. Office and Public Works Building, $150,000
Total: $242,000
Bear Creek Village Borough: 2019 Safety Improvements $175,000
Black Creek Township: Barnes Run Culvert $172,000
Butler Township
• Municipal Mack Truck, $174,000
• Police Vehicle, $49,000
• State Police Grove Renovations, $88,000
Total: $311,000
Conyngham Township
• Fanwort 2020, $120,000
• Sugarloaf Avenue Phase 4, $235,000
• Tanker/Pumper, $200,000
Total: $555,000
Courtdale Borough: Borough Parking Lot $75,000
Dallas Borough
• Kenneth Young Memorial Park Project, $290,812
• Center Hill Road Sidewalk Project, $133,880
Total: $424,692
Dallas Township
• Yalick Farms Connection Project (Phase 2), $200,000
• Land Acquisition and Site Development, $366,597
• BMCP Shared Police Equipment Project, $500,000
Total: $1,066,597
Dennison Township: ADA Bathrooms, $64,500
Dorrance Township: Mini paver, $48,990
Dupont Borough
• DPW Equipment, $317,058
• Compost Equipment, $50,258
• Wheel Loader – Compost Facility, $128,050
• Public Works Equipment, $347,558
Total: $842,924
Duryea Borough
• Main Street Sidewalk Project, $314,375
• North East Pennsylvania Land Bank, $250,000
• PD Vehicles, $55,768
• Germania SCUBA Team Equipment, $90,195
Total: $710,338
Edwardsville Borough: DPW Garage – Phase 2 $100,000
Exeter Borough: Wyoming Area School District Tennis Courts Renovation $100,000
Exeter Township: Clean up project $50,000
Fairmount Township: Tripp Road Reconstrution $430,000
Fairview Township
• Police SUV, $47,513
• Dale Drive Culvert Replacement, $120,000
• Infrastructure Improvements Project – Phase 1, $200,000
Total: $367,513
Forty Fort Borough
• Recreation Field Equipment, $135,000
• West Side Council of Governments, $442,662
Total: $577,662
Franklin Township: Misericordia University Science Equipment Phase II $247,496
Hanover Township
• Lower South Valley COG Municipal Fueling Station, $135,878
• Solomon Creek Interceptor – Phase 3, $250,000
• Lower South Valley COG Screener for Compost Facility, $15,371
Total: $401,249
Harveys Lake Borough
• 2020 Subarea 2 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation, $220,000
• General Municipal Authority of Harveys Lake Sewage Pump Stations Improvement Project, $100,000
Total: $320,000
Hazle Township: 2021 Utility/Chief pick-up truck $70,791
Hollenback Township: Township equipment $98,000
Hughestown Borough
• Roadway/Parking Lot Improvement Project, $150,000
• Police Department vehicles, $115,000
Total: $265,000
Hunlock Township
• Municipal work vehicle and plow package, $45,787
• Municipal Park improvements, $213,361
Total: $259,148
Jackson Township: Cross Creek Culvert $114,000
Jenkins Township
• 2019 Equipment, $150,000
• Police renovations rescue vehicle and miscellaneous, $110,000
Total: $260,000
Kingston Township
• Pavilion & Sensory Garden, $252,555
• The Lands at Hillside Farms, $82,852
Total: $335,407
Laflin Borough
• MS4 Stormwater and Road Paving, $150,000
• Fordham and Oakwood Road Project, $161,500
• Laflin Road Flooding Abatement 2021, $48,354
Total: 359,854
Lake Township
• Vibrating Roller and Trailer, $158,498
• New 2020 Case 321 F Compact Wheel Loader with Raptor Boom Arm and Brush Hog Mower, $135,611
Total: $294,109
Laurel Run Borough
• DPW Pole Barn, $72,000
• Backhoe Loader, $47,626
Total: $119,626
Luzerne Borough: Expansion Program $200,000
Nescopeck Borough
• Suquehanna River Outfall Project-Mifflin Avenue, $40,000
• Ridge Road Culvert Replacement/Equipment, $128,000
• New Equipment Purchase, $31,000
• West Hollow Road, $331,000
• Police Equipment, $17,000
• Nescopeck Fence Project, $8,200
Total: $629,000
Newport Township
• Ford 550 Dump Truck with Plow, $72,830
• Police F150 Cruiser, $80,000
• Blighted Properties Remediation, $250,000
Total: $402,830
Nuangola Borough
• Nuangola Avenue Resurfacing 2020 Project, $115,753
• Nuangola Avenue Paving 2021 Luzerne, $126,000
Total: $141,753
Penn Lake Park Borough: Drainage Upgrade Project $86,000
Pittston Township
• Police and road equipment, $166,700
• Municipal equipment, $230,200
Total: $396,900
Plains Township
• Municipal Building Project, $230,350
• Firehouse No. 2 Improvements, $159,000
Total: $389,350
Plymouth Borough: Main Street Infrastructure Improvement Project $366,666
Pringle Borough
• West Side Mural Revitalization Project, Phase II, $45,000
• Evans Street Park Improvements, $75,000
Total: $120,000
Rice Township
• Pave Project, $200,000
• Pave Project, $360,172
Total: $560,172
Ross Township
• Road Safety Enhancements, $100,000
• Modular Building Project, $255,968
Total: $355,968
Salem Township: Phase II Shickshinny Valley Road Stormwater Improvements $410,000
Shickshinny Borough: Shickshinny Road Improvement Project $100,000
Slocum Township: Municipal Park Playground Equipment and Resurfacing $125,000
Sugarloaf Township: Phase II – Police Station Project $200,000
Sugar Notch Borough: Vehicle Purchasing Project $112,186
Swoyersville Borough: Police Cruisers $45,000
Union Township: Stormwater/Paving Project $224,361
Warrior Run Borough: Infrastructure Project 2020 $110,493
West Pittston Borough
• Roadway Improvements Project, $75,000
• Fire Command/Utility Vehicle, $20,000
• Emergency Operation and Maintenance Equipment Project, $25,000
Total: $120,000
West Wyoming Borough
• Municipal Building Renovation Project, $75,000
• Municipal Building Project Luzerne ,$100,000
Total: $175,000
Wright Township
• Maplewood Drainage & Paving Project, $182,412
• Deerfield Pavement Reconstruction & Drainage Project, $200,000
Total: $382,412
Wyoming Borough: Street Improvements Project $200,000
Yatesville Borough: Playground Improvements Project $282,650