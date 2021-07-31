🔊 Listen to this

WEST WYOMING – West Wyoming Borough, in conjunction with the Luzerne County Recycling Office, is holding a Document Shredding event for West Wyoming residents only from noon to 9 a.m. on Aug. 28 in front of the DPW building at Rear 926 Shoemaker Avenue.

There is a three-box limit and proof of residency is required. Various confidential documents can be shredded free of charge for residents.

The documents include, for example, outdated medical records, insurance records, bills, legal and tax documents, and other sensitive paper documents.

For any further information, please contact the Borough at (570) 693-1311.