Left to right: Colton Haddick, Gabe Keezer, Maddie Casey, Beau Dennis, and Mason Haddick rehearse a scene of Mamma Mia! at the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, Duryea.

Momma Mia Assistant Director Kate Mangan, right, directs some of the cast of the play Mamma Mia! being held on Aug. 7 through 14 at the Phoenix Performing Art Centre, Main Street, Duryea. Maddie Casey, front left will play Sophie. Other actors, back left to right: Cecelia Pugh, Kat O’Boyle, Mason Haddick, Evan Barrett, Beau Dennis, Gwen Keezer.

Maddie Casey will play the role of Sophie in the play Mamma Mia! at the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, Main Street, Duryea, from August 7 through August 14.

In this rehearsal scene, Maddie Casey, center sitting, is surrounded by, clockwise, left to right: Abby Olander (Ali), Makayla Neel (Rosie), Brooke Manley (Donna), Rhiannon Legg (Tanya), and Kat O’Boyle (Lisa).

DURYEA – With 2020 being a wash for the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre (Phoenix PAC) Duryea, 2021 has given hope for normalcy by putting on two productions to date. For Lee LaChette, artistic director of the Phoenix PAC, the show must go on.

Momma Mia! will hold seven performances beginning on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Phoenix PAC, 409 Main Street, Duryea.

Tickets are $12 each with show times on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 13, Saturday, Aug. 14, all at 7:00 p.m.

All tickets must be prepaid in advance because of limited seating. Phoenix PAC accepts Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, drop check or cash at the theatre. Call 570-457-3589 for ticket purchase or more information.

Seating capacity is limited to only 75 seats per show. Audience patrons unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask for the safety of the children and staff of the play.

The first two events at Phoenix PAC have been a Disney/Fosse Revue and a summer camp of Into The Woods and Bugsy Malone.

“It was a struggle financially, but we survived by fundraising online and when we were able to be back in the theatre we created a bubble with the kids,” LaChette said, on the affects of the pandemic. “We did some online productions and workshops to keep the kids involved and something creative to do.”

LeChette said she’s looking forward to getting Mamma Mia! underway before looking down the road to the next production of Beauty and the Beast from Sept.17 through the 26.

Beauty and the Beast is a continuation from 2020 just as the pandemic struck shutting it down after one weekend of performing.

Phoenix PAC will put on another performance yet to be announced in October and then follow it up with Hip Hop Nutcracker running from Dec. 3 through 12 to close out the year.

“Mamma Mia! is told through the legendary music of ABBA,” LaChette said. “The play is guaranteed to have you singing and dancing in your seats. It’s fun for the whole family.”