Representatives from the Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee recently presented Allied Services with a $1,000 donation.

The funds were raised through an annual race, the Leprechaun Loop, hosted by the committee on the morning of the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The 5th Annual Leprechaun Loop took place on March 7, 2021. The mostly flat, 1-mile course took runners and walkers of all ages through downtown Pittston. The race features costume awards and a really fun atmosphere.

“We’re happy to be able to make this donation to Allied Services for the benefit of the individuals and communities they serve” commented committee member Sarah Donahue. “It’s great to see in-person racing returning and we’re looking forward to hosting the run in 2022.”