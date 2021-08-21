PITTSTON — Day 2 of the resurrected Pittston Tomato Festival brought crowds out to enjoy food, beverages and music on Friday, with some of the best activities yet to come.
The 22nd Annual Miles for Michael 5k Race will take place at 10 a.m. today, while the popular Tomato Festival parade gets underway at 10:30 a.m. today.
The Little Miss and Little Mister Tomato contest will be held Sunday at 11a.m., with all contestants asked to be at the festival band shell by 10:30 a.m.
And of course there will be music and vendors both days. More information is available at https://www.pittstontomatofestival.com/.
These photos by Tony Callaio give a little taste of what Friday was like.