Members of Sweet Pepper & the Long Hots closed out the night’s entertainment at the Pittston Tomato Festival Friday night.

The Sperazza Band with Mike Sperazza, right, his son Eric, and Eric’s wife Jennifer on drums took the stage early in the evening on Friday.

With no threat of rain, a large crowd came out to the Pittston Tomato Festival Friday evening.

Matteo Argenio got his fill of fries at the Tomato Fest.

Balloon artist Becky Corby, right, creates some creatures for, left to right, Shae Bartuska, 6, and her three-year-old twin brother and sister Timmy and Harper at the Pittston Tomato Festival Friday night.

PITTSTON — Day 2 of the resurrected Pittston Tomato Festival brought crowds out to enjoy food, beverages and music on Friday, with some of the best activities yet to come.

The 22nd Annual Miles for Michael 5k Race will take place at 10 a.m. today, while the popular Tomato Festival parade gets underway at 10:30 a.m. today.

The Little Miss and Little Mister Tomato contest will be held Sunday at 11a.m., with all contestants asked to be at the festival band shell by 10:30 a.m.

And of course there will be music and vendors both days. More information is available at https://www.pittstontomatofestival.com/.

These photos by Tony Callaio give a little taste of what Friday was like.