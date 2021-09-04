Weekly activities:

• Cards, games and shuffleboard are available daily

• Men’s Coffee Club meets 10-11:45 on Thursdays

• The craft club meets on Mondays at 10.

Related Video

Special Activities/Events:

• Mon. Sept 6 – Center closed for Labor Day.

• Thurs. Sept 9 – 12:15 Lunch & Learn Charlotte Kilter from CARIE will discuss Medicare Fraud and Abuse.

• Mon. Sept 13 – 10:30 The book club meets to discuss “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe and “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.

• Thurs. Sept 16 – 12:15 Lunch & Learn Rachael Wydra BSN, RN, from the PA. Dept. of Health, will talk about mental wellness and tips for coping with isolation.

• Fri. Sept.17, Birthday celebration at lunch

• Mon. Sept 20 – 12:15 Lunch & Learn Jessica Budzak from Children’s Service and Robinson Counseling will talk about current drug trends.

• Thurs. Sept 23 – 12:15 Lunch & Learn Mary Reeves, LSW, from the Gardens in Tunkhannock will talk about Ten Tips from Centurions on Healthy Aging.

• Mon. Sept 27 – 9:30 to 1:30 The center will have a picnic at Hock Park.

• Thurs. Sept 30 – 12:15 Lunch & Learn Lois Elick RN, BSN from the PA Department of Health will discuss arthritis and healthy aging.

Anyone wishing to join us for a meal at noon for a suggested donation of $2 for those 60 and over should RSVP to Twila by 12:30 p.m. the day before.

The center is open from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mon. thru Fri. It is located on SR 92 in Falls, Exeter Township.

We will collect seasonal clothing for those in need.

Future Book Club selections:

Oct. 4 “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams

Nov. 1 “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah