Pat Stella, owner/operator of nine McDonald’s restaurants in Northeastern Pennsylvania, stands in front of the newly remodeled River Road, Plains, location.

It is not unusual to see Pat Stella, president of Q.S.C. Enterprises/McDonald’s, serving a customer at any of their nine locations. Stella, right, helps Michelle Fernandez of Wilkes-Barre at the pick-up window of the River Road, Plains, restaurant.

Patricia Stella accepts the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year Award on behalf of herself and her son, Richard Corbin, of Q.S.C.Enterprises/McDonald’s at the chamber’s 101st annual dinner on Aug. 26.

McDonalds Kidder St. owner Patricia Stella donated a check of $500 to Bill Jones, president/CEO United Way of Wyoming Valley in 2019.

PITTSTON — During late summer, the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) announced the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year Award going to Pat Stella and her son, Richard Corbin, of Q.S.C. Enterprises/McDonalds.

Stella, president of the organization, owns and operates nine McDonald’s in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Growing up in Illinois, Pat Stella grew up in a lower-middle income family, and had her sights on becoming an educator. Upon receiving her teaching degree, she taught for two years before her parents relocated to Northeastern Pennsylvania after purchasing a McDonald’s franchise in Dunmore.

Resigning from teaching was not an easy decision for Stella, but when her parents purchased their second McDonald’s franchise, she decided it was best to join the family business.

“I just loved working in the business,” Stella said. “When I was teaching school, I would work at the restaurant on weekends and days off and I just loved it. As they say, it’s ketchup in your veins.”

How does a lower-middle income family get into ownership of a McDonald’s restaurant?

“Dad was a tool and die-maker and mom was a secretary for McDonald’s, and she did a lot of work with franchise owners and she thought it would be great to own their own business,” Stella said. “When my parents paid off their house they bought a duplex and then sold that and bought two duplexes. Eventually they sold both duplexes, their house and all the contents in the house to purchase their first McDonald’s restaurant.”

Stella said, in 1972, the McDonald’s corporation offered her parents two areas to purchase their first franchise: Minnesota or Pennsylvania. Eventually, McDonald’s rescinded the Minnesota offer, leaving Pennsylvania the only choice.

According to Stella, there were three restaurants to choose from: Hazleton, Dunmore or Chambersburg.

After touring all three locations, Stella and her parents choose the Dunmore location due to its location next to a highway and its proximity to the Penn State University, Dunmore campus.

Stella said she worked at the restaurants from the beginning in the trenches, working whenever and wherever needed.

“I was doing fries, buns, meat, you name it, I did it,” Stella admitted. “Eventually I decided I wanted to be an owner/operator and I went through a program, was approved, and here I am.”

Stella’s father eventually passed away at the age of 66 after acquiring their fifth restaurant, and her mom stepped back from the business, elevating Stella into the leadership role.

Eventually Stella acquired several more McDonald’s restaurants, totaling nine in all today, spread out throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Stella said Q.S.C. Enterprises/McDonald’s, with the home office on Market Street, Kingston, employs approximately 500 people. “QSC stands for quality, service, cleanliness,” Stella said proudly.

According to Dun & Bradstreet, Stella’s nine locations (Hamlin, Pittston, Luzerne, Edwardsville, Lake Harmony, Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, downtown Wilkes-Barre, Plains, Dunmore) have annual revenue of $15 million.

Stella and her husband of 41 years, Joe, whom she met on a blind date, reside in Laflin, and have had a love affair with Greater Pittston. She relocated from Illinois to Clarks Summit in 1972, then finally to Pittston in 1974.

“I first moved to Clarks Summit when I started teaching, but when I moved from Clarks Summit to Pittston and that’s when I felt like I was home,” Stella said. “I have had so many long-term friends and I just think the people in this area are just fantastic.”

Stella said the pandemic has been a challenge, but that she didn’t have to shut down any of her restaurants.

“I have a lot of good kids working for me,” Stella said. “We were never closed and our employees came to work every day and thank goodness we had great guidance from McDonald’s getting facemasks, gloves and plexiglass windows keeping everyone safe.”

Throughout the years, Stella and Q.S.C. Enterprises/McDonald’s has offered their student workers an opportunity for a college scholarship through the Our Choice to Opportunity, which offers a $2,500 for college students.

Stella said she was proud of her work with the Ronald McDonald House Children’s Charities program. She’s the vice president of the board at the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

“We’ve donated to local libraries, Marley’s Mission, the YMCA of Pittston, the YMCA of Wilkes-Barre, The United Way and we’ve done a lot with grants,” Stella said. “The most recent was donating to the Nurse’s Pantry, which makes sure the Wilkes-Barre schools have washing machines and dryers for the children or if they need a pair of pants or shoes.”

The GPCC has always had a special place in Stella’s heart.

“So often I’ve been able to call a fellow chamber member to see if they could help out in this arena or that arena and that part of the chamber has been advantageous,” Stella admitted. “The people in the Chamber of Pittston care wholeheartedly about the community and surrounding area.”

Stella, at 72 years of age, said she’s not interested in retiring because she still loves what she’s doing. She said she’d rather spend time in each restaurant than sit in an office.

“Ownership is like anything else and you’ll have your stressful moments,” Stella said. “I think overall, I love it, I love every day and seriously, I have a lot of fun. Retirement is not on the horizon and I still love the fast pace and I love having my son involved.”