The Wyoming Area class of 1976 recently celebrated the 45th anniversary of graduating at the American Grill, Exeter. Front row: Judi Orgie Hoffer, Cathy Fusco. Second row, left to right: Tony Callaio, Cathy Nally, Sherry Rule Emershaw, Debbie Jeffery Douglass, Tammy Rowlands Holena, Diane Holmes Cook, Jeanne Guddy Temple, Sharon Hoffman Askew, Barbara Price Pope, Joann Nardone Glova, Second row: Keith Herron, Susan Aagaard Whitesell, Linda Players Naro, Mike Tressa, John Pocceschi, Paul Argenio, Henry Mikolaichik, Suzanne Licata Hinkin, Carolyn Manganiello Calabrese, Donna Rooney Osolnick, Paul Dellarte, Dave Balent. Back row: Pete Blasi, Dave English, Mike Nerozzi, Steve Stout, Frank Dennis, Al Manzi, Helen Dennison Herbert, Paul Rushefski, Ken Sutton, Bob Detato. Absent from photo: Peggy Nocito Balberchak, Sue Ridolfi Greenfield, Mary Louise Kepics Harris.

West Wyoming natives from the Wyoming Area Class of 1976 pose for a photo during the 45th class reunion. Front row, left to right: John Pocceschi, Sharon Hoffman Askew, Jeanne Guddy Temple, Debbie Jeffery Douglass, Tammy Rowlands Holena, Suzanne Licata Hinkin, Mike Tressa. Standing: Frank Dennis, Mike Nerozzi, Paul Rushefski, Donna Rooney Osolnick. Back: Dave English.

Ken Sutton, left, and Paul Rushefski attended the 45th reunion of the Wyoming Area Class of 1976 at American Grill, Exeter, on Sept. 4.

EXETER — The Wyoming Area class of 1976 held a 45th reunion at American Grill on Sat., Sept. 4. Forty classmates, along with spouses and guests, spent the afternoon at the pavilion at American Grill. Class organizers said another gathering will take place in the summer of 2023 to hold a collective 65th birthday party. The class will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.

— Tony Callaio