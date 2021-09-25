🔊 Listen to this

The Best of Greater Pittston Awards were held at The Red Mill, Pittston, Tuesday evening. Shown taking home the Best Barber is Rob & Nicole’s Barber Shop 901. Left to right: Julia Clime, Nicole Prunka, Alexsei Alward. Absent: Rob Regan.

WYOMING — On a recent weekday morning, Rob & Nicole’s Barber Shop 901 was flooded with customers in need of not only haircuts, but warm lather shaves, beard trimming and other salon services.

Owner Rob Regan was not only focused on making clients look their best, but seemed to know a bit about every customer who took a seat in one of his comfortable red barber chairs, quick with a joke or anecdote that filled the shop with laughter.

Regan owns the business with his fiance, Nicole Prunka, and together the couple re-did the space just across from the Midway Shopping Center on Wyoming Avenue, before originally opening the business in 2017.

The business has been very well received since it opened, so when the owners put out a request for votes as a “Best of the Greater Pittston business on Facebook, people were more than happy to offer support.

When the couple found out they won as best barber, both responded with gratitude to customers from the Greater Pittston area and beyond.

The shop, with a funky trendy feel reflected in bold colors, an old-fashioned barber pole, a sprinkling of neon lights and furniture reminiscent of an earlier time, has continued to grow since it started, with customers appreciating the quality personalized service they received.

When the coronavirus pandemic became a reality in March of 2020, the business, along with other similar businesses throughout the state and the nation, weathered a shutdown that challenged its financial stability.

Even when other businesses were given the “go ahead” to reopen when the state went from red to yellow status last summer, owners were forced to remind customers via social media that barber shops would not be allowed to re-open until the state went green.

Even through those difficult times, customers shared their support for the business via social media and when the barber shop opened its doors in June, the business re-opened with a variety of safety measures which included masking and sanitizing.

The business, Regan said, is very responsive to customers’ needs. So for those who are searching for the perfect holiday or birthday present, gift cards and a variety of hair products are available.

The shop was also a collection site for Toys for Tots last Christmas, filling several boxes with toys to benefit children of the area.

“We not only want to provide quality services,” Regan said. “We want to be a positive part of the community.”