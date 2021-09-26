🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — And the best new business award goes to … MFIT Studio.

“It is so exciting to win this award, opening my new business and taking this adventure in the fitness industry is something that I always loved to do” says Michaelene Mecadon, founder of MFIT Studio.

Her passion for fitness began when she was just 15 years old, starting out as a fitness instructor at the YMCA.

At the age of 16, her father drove her to Philadelphia to become a certified Zumba instructor and she worked at the YMCA until she opened her own business, MFIT.

She had always been a dancer so combining dance and fitness together was a strong passion of hers.

Her fitness certifications in Zumba include; Strength, Strong, HIIT (high-intensity interval training workout) and Zumba Kids fitness. MFIT studio offers 22 classes a week with all different styles; Dance Fitness, Strength, HIIT, Yoga class and Rumble. There are various different levels for these classes, each class has modifications available as well.

“The goal is to have something for everyone,” says Mecadon.

The supportive staff at MFIT studio is there to help you achieve your goal no matter what that goal may be: losing weight, gaining muscles, leaning yourself out or maintaining your health. Staff members include founder Mecadon, Jenna Strzelecki, Kayla Wolthoff, Alicia Duque, Katelyn Pugliese, Danielle Gliniecki, Lori Baumes. They all encourage new members to come in and try a class.

Members do not need any prior experience , the goal of MFIT is to have something that appeals to everyone’s fitness style and needs. New members are encouraged to send a direct message through the MFIT Facebook page or Instagram page for more information.

The first class is free, memberships and packages are available. Mecadon wants people to get out of their comfort zone and try something new and to keep themselves healthy by joining the supportive family at MFIT studio.