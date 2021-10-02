🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Eight-year-old Gabriella Doran, Pittston, held a lemonade stand for the Children’s Miracle Network over Labor Day weekend with her grandparents, at her favorite camping spot, Cozy Creek Campground, Tunkhannock.

“I thought it would be a good idea to do this because so many children are in hospitals with COVID-19 and other illnesses,” Gabriella said. “Maybe the donations can help.”

Special thank you to Mark and Lisa Zawadski, owners of Cozy Creek, for allowing Gabriella to hold the fundraiser.

Gabriella raised a total of $200 for Children’s Miracle Network.

Related Video

– Times Leader