La Festa Natale featuring ‘Shop with a Cop’ a success

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder, Anthony Marranca, looks for toys for a registered child participating in the Shop with a Cop program held at the Pittston Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Pittston Township Police Chief Lena Angelella points to a decorated glass that either Emarosa Capo, 5, or her sister Skylar Rogers, 6, would be interested in purchasing.

Callen Smith, 5, decided to dress in his law enforcement uniform while participating in the Shop with a Cop program.

Pittston City Police Chief Neil Murphy participates with to 10-year old Noah Milewski during Pittston’s First Annual Shop with a Cop program. Each child received $100 to shop from any of the participating 40 vendors.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston opened La Festa Natale with a Shop with a Cop program, which was deemed a success by city officials, when over 70 children were given $100 to purchase gift items from 60 vendors located at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Shop with a Cop, a national program, was held yesterday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The City of Pittston’s Chief Neil Murphy and his police squad as well as police departments from surrounding communities including Pennsylvania State Police took part in the first annual event.

The Shop with a Cop program coupled police officers with children at the elementary school level who are faced with life challenges such as a parent losing a job; homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships in helping them have a happy Christmas holiday.

The program gave the children a chance to view police officers in a different light while helping promote positive relationships with police and the community.

Shop with a Cop is funded through donations from the community, from private sponsors such as The Greater Pittston Santa Squad as well as local businesses, which allowed each child to spend $100 with all the participating vendors.

Chief Murphy first approached city officials earlier this year on holding the event.

“It was an amazing experience, not only as a police department, but as the community as a whole,” Chief Murphy said. “What made it even more special was the fact it wasn’t just one police department it was several police departments in this area coming together for the greater good for the true meaning of Christmas. All law enforcement officers were very happy and touched and a lot were getting hugs from the kids. It was a great chance for children to get to know us.”

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo was busy all morning during the Shop with a Cop to ensure the event’s success.

“Shop with a Cop is a new event and what we’ve done is consolidate several events into La Festa Natale along with the Christmas Marketplace,” Lombardo said. “Everything has been going very well and the participation has been great. We have overwhelming support by the local police community, the State Police and detective’s office has been a success.”

Lombardo said the event like Shop with a Cop is another core piece of bringing a community together and helping individuals being down on their luck.

Julie Radle of Radle Farms was one of the vendors taking part in the Shop with a Cop and Marketplace for La Festa Natale.

“The kids came through and the were so cute and excited to get gifts for their loved ones and the cops were just amazing with them and gave the kids a special experience,” Radle said.

Radle added she was happy to take part in the event having a chance to sell her products.

Aidan Walkowiak, 13-years old from Avoca, said he had a great time during Shop with a Cop.

“It’s cool, I’ve been researching policing and law enforcement since I was 9 and my family doesn’t have a lot of money to shop for Christmas so this was really good.” Walkowiak said. “I shopped for my twin cousins, my mom, my dad, and my grandma.”

Mayor Lombardo went on to thank his staff for the hard work in putting Shop with a Cop together.

“I want to give a shout out to Mary Kroptavich (Pittston’s Main Street manager) and to Chief Murphy who have been the quarterbacks of the event, without the two of them, this may not have been possible,” Lombardo added. “This event could not have happened without great partnership with entities like the Santa Squad.”

Kroptavich has been working on La Festa Natale for the last several months hoping the event would all come together to be a success.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed,” Kroptavich said. “It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful to see all these children and to see the expressions on their faces and they are all so excited; that’s what it’s all about.”

After the conclusion of Shop with a Cop, the Christmas Marketplace remained open to the public from noon until 8 p.m.

Evening festivities included a Toy Truck Parade with the arrival of Santa Claus, the city’s official Christmas tree lighting and a woodwind concert.