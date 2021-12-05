🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s five-citizen Redevelopment Authority board will be at the center of earmarking a major pot of funding for large-scale public infrastructure projects.

This windfall — a total $75 million over 25 years — is coming from the gambling-funded Local Share Account.

It will create a new Luzerne County Public Infrastructure Program that may end up providing some of the funds needed to address two deteriorated county-owned bridges over the Susquehanna River: the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge connecting Nanticoke and Plymouth Township and the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge on Water Street linking Pittston and West Pittston, officials say.

The fund’s creation is occurring because the entire county legislative delegation supported new state legislation (Act 24 of 2021) that carves out $3 million from the average $11 million to $12 million Local Share Account earmarked in the county annually, said state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, who pushed for the change.

That will still leave approximately $9 million that can be given out for a range of community purposes annually, such as the purchase of municipal equipment and vehicles, officials say. While the county’s Local Share Account has addressed many pressing public needs, some have criticized its failure to address more big-ticket regional projects.

Under the new program, the Redevelopment Authority is set to receive the $3 million annually for 25 years so the money can be used to repay funds it borrows to pay for current major capital projects, officials say.

Borrowing of more than $50 million is envisioned, although the final package will depend on borrowing costs and other factors, according to officials and documents.

“It’s creating a whole new infrastructure program. There’s nothing like it anywhere in the state,” Yudichak said.

Applications for public infrastructure projects will be submitted to the authority board, which will then forward approved applications to the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA) for final grant award approval, officials said. This state entity already approves other county Local Share Account awards.

Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Andrew Reilly said his authority’s board will work with the CFA to determine which projects are eligible for the funding.

Based on discussions, the CFA is expected to rely heavily on the Redevelopment Authority board to select the projects that will be awarded funding, Reilly said.

Yudichak said the Redevelopment Authority should play a crucial role in deciding what projects are submitted to the CFA because it is a local entity aware of county needs.

“The Redevelopment Authority and its board are going to be much better suited to make some of those decisions, but it is a decision done in conjunction with the CFA,” he said. “This is a unique state-county partnership, so that relationship between the two authorities is going to be a very strong one.”

State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, said the CFA consists of appointees from all four legislative caucuses, so local legislators will automatically be involved in deciding the merits of proposed projects.

“The whole thing is in its infancy,” Carroll said. “There are many more questions than answers.”

County council appoints the Redevelopment Authority board members.

John Pekarovsky currently serves as authority board chairman, although his seat will become vacant the end of this year. He completed a public interview required to be eligible for reappointment, and several others are on council’s eligibility list.

The remaining authority board members are Scott Linde, Nina DeCosmo, Stephen E. Phillips and Mark Rabo.

Reilly said he does not have an exact date on when applications will be accepted, noting a public announcement will be made.

The authority received four responses to its recent public request seeking entities interested in purchasing bonds or providing bank funding, he said.

All responders are being interviewed, and a recommendation will be made to the authority board at a future meeting, Reilly said.

The authority also is seeking proposals for bond counsel, with responses due Dec. 6, its online posting said.

The new legislation allows the funding to be used for the construction or reconstruction of streets, state highways, bridges, public utilities and flood control projects in the county, officials said.

“The purpose of this program is to make a bigger pot of money available immediately for large-scale infrastructure projects,” Reilly said.

Replacement of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge would cost an estimated $40 million and has moved to the forefront because Houston, Texas-based Nacero Inc. recently announced plans for a $6 billion project on mine-scarred land adjacent to the bridge in Newport Township and Nanticoke.

That project would create thousands of jobs and produce clean gasoline made from natural gas and renewable natural gas.

Yudichak said creation of the Luzerne County Infrastructure Program and a will to replace the bridge were a “big part of that great economic development win for Luzerne County,” referring to the Nacero project.

Built in 1914 and rehabilitated in 1987, the span has been downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit.

Carroll said something must be done to address the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge.

Built in 1914, this crossing has been closed since early August pending review of a bent eyebar. The 1,500-foot steel bridge was last rehabilitated in 1984 and has long been deemed structurally deficient, carrying a 20-ton weight limit, officials said.

County officials say they have no funding cushion to cover major bridge repairs.

In addition to the new fund, Yudichak said federal infrastructure and COVID-19 recovery funding could help fill in the gap to address both bridges and other major projects in coming years.

“This is really a historic opportunity for the county to address many of its needs. This is coming at the right time,” Yudichak said.

He praised the county authority for swiftly accommodating the new program and credited CFA Chairman Dennis M. Davin for his work developing the new program. Davin is the state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary.

The CFA consists of seven board members: four legislative appointees and the secretaries of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Office of the Budget and Department of Banking and Securities. Project approval requires five affirmative votes, four of which must come from legislative appointees, its website says.