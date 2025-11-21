Luzerne County employees will decorate the courthouse holiday tree with lights and ornaments that have been used for years. The official public tree-lighting ceremony, which includes performances by area choirs, will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Luzerne County workers and prison inmates hauled in and set up the holiday tree in the county courthouse rotunda on River Street in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

This year’s tree is a 21-foot Concolor Fir that has been growing at Helen and Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen for the past 26 years.

“When county workers push that tree through the courthouse doors the smell of Christmas hits the air, and the excitement for the holidays starts to hum,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a release. “We can’t wait for the public to come see it, and it is always special when we have a local tree farm providing the tree so we know it is high-quality.”

