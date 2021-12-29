With $6,500 in donations received, the Luzerne County Cares Commission voted Tuesday to purchase 400 duffel bags, pillows and blankets for youth removed from their homes by county Children and Youth.

Commission Chairman Matthew Vough said the “amazing amount of money” collected allows the commission to buy more bags than anticipated through a lower bulk purchase price, with money left over for the pillows and blankets.

The Rural Health Corp. of Northeastern Pennsylvania also has donated 400 dental care kits to be placed in the bags, Vough told the commission.

Commission member Justin Behrens praised residents for their generosity, marveling at the commission’s ability to carry out the project in several weeks. He is exploring the possibility of adding a comforting message on the bags for the children.

Related Video

The idea stemmed from a concern children often are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

Behrens, who provides outreach services to the homeless, also donated 10 cots with bedding to Children and Youth after learning children sometimes must stay at the agency overnight until emergency arrangements are made for their placement, commission members learned Tuesday.

Vough said he will send commission members an expense report on the duffel bags and coordinate a time members can meet at Children and Youth to deliver them.

Tuesday’s commission meeting was the last for several members, including Vough and Behrens, because their terms expire Dec. 31.

Vough, who was not re-elected to council in November, had pushed his council colleagues to create the commission to help those struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder.

Since it started meeting in August 2020, the commission has publicly highlighted programs to assist vulnerable residents and held a food and clothing drive.

During public comment, council Chairman Tim McGinley commended commission members and praised Vough for seeking the group’s formation.

“Without question, it was a great undertaking,” McGinley said.

Commission Vice Chairman Joseph Grilli said Vough’s departure leaves a leadership void.

Vough and Behrens said they will remain accessible if the commission needs help with new initiatives.

“We’ve done so much good,” Vough said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.