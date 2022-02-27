🔊 Listen to this

More than a dozen members of the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band played several Irish bagpipe tunes before leaving the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick establishment. The band appeared at the Tomato Bar and Red Mill in addition to the Friendly Sons during the annual St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl.

The Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band marches into the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Main Street, Pittston, during the 2022 annual Pub Crawl on Saturday night.

Blowing a kiss to the audience is Jacob Davies during the 2022 Little Mr. Leprechaun contest.

Pittston St. Patrick’s Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun host Sarah Donahue, left, has contestant Giavanna Maye wave to the audience.

PITTSTON — The 4th annual Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun contest kicked off the City of Pittston’s St. Patrick’s celebration on Saturday at noon followed up by 6th annual Pub Crawl in the evening.

The 9th annual St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Saturday, March 5.

The Little Leprechaun contest was held at the Pittston Memorial Library for children between the ages of 3 to 7.

Each contestant, dressed in Irish themed clothing, answers a few questions about leprechauns and the St. Patrick’s parade by event host, Sarah Donahue. Everyone receives a shamrock-themed gift for appearing.

Ari Dempsey, 5, was selected as the 2022 Little Miss Leprechaun while Harrison Lucas took home the Little Mr. Leprechaun title. Both winners will take part in next week’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

Little Miss and Mr. Leprechaun runners up were Giavanna Maye and Gavin Metric, respectively.

Ari is also the reigning Little Miss Tomato becoming the first double-winner of both contests.

“Ari was very excited (about the contest) and said this morning whoever wins, wins, she’s just as excited to be here,” Kelly Whitek, Ari’s mother, said. “She likes to dance and loves to be on stage.”

Harrison, also 5, was happy to be in the contest as well. His mother, Victoria Lucas, noted Harrison’s grandfather is from Ireland, making the contest extra special.

“I didn’t know I was going to win but I won,” Harrison said. “I had a great feeling I would win, then I won.”

Harrison said he’s excited and can’t wait to be in the parade next week.

Sarah Donahue has been involved with the Little Miss and Mister contest since its inception and has been host for all four-years. She feels the contest is a great way to kick-off the St. Patrick’s festivities for the week leading up parade day.

“I think events like this really starts to get the community excited for the parade in a week,” Donahue said. “I think it’s a great thing to do and parents are always looking for something to do for their children. It’s a great activity in learning how to public speak early and become comfortable and confident speaking with people.”

Donahue was happy with the turnout as a total of boys and girls participated in the contest this year.

The Pub Crawl

The annual Pub Crawl has become a favorite over the last few years where the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade committee escorts crawl-goers to three food and beverage establishments in Pittston beginning at 6 p.m.

The Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band accompanied the group to each location playing several Irish tunes. Video here.

“I think the Pub Crawl is just another great event for people to get excited about the parade next week,” Donahue said. “It’s very demographics from the leprechaun contest and the pub crawl, but I think a lot of people came out and were really excited after what we’ve been through in the last two-years.”

Over a dozen members of the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band along with 30 Pub Crawlers made the trek from establishment to establishment.

Festivities began at the Knights of Columbus where the group stayed from 6 to 7 p.m. before moving the tour to the Tomato Bar from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., ending at the Red Mill from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prior to the Pub Crawl, the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band performed at the Susquehanna Brewing Co., Jenkins Township, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During the night’s activities, Donahue said it was great to get out even though she felt a little rusty from not having both the Little Leprechaun and Pub Crawl last year.

“Now with having done the Little Leprechaun contest this afternoon and getting the Pub Crawl underway, it feels good to get back to feeling normal again,” Donahue said.