West Pittston native serving as eco eggs executive

🔊 Listen to this

Those who are interested in purchasing eco-friendly, sustainable and United States manufactured Easter eggs should know about the company eco eggs. This company, based in Plymouth, Minn., is determined to create and sell Easter eggs, which are safe for the environment and humans too.

Karen Edwards, a native of West Pittston and chief communications officers for eco eggs, discussed the company’s origin in 2010 and its mission. Edwards also explained the company’s success since it first began selling their eco eggs.

“Eco eggs are 100% recycled, BPA-free, BPS-free, lead-free, PVC-free and formaldehyde-free Easter eggs,” said Edwards. “They are made in the United States by a women-owned, veteran-owned company that has a focus on sustainability.”

Eco eggs came to be due its parent company, Maud Borup, which is a candy, confections and food gift company. One of the clients of Maud Borup wanted the company to find them an eco-friendly Easter egg that did not have harmful chemicals and was made in the United States.

Related Video

Maud Borup was not successful in finding such an Easter egg, so the president of the company decided to develop them. Thus, eco eggs were created.

“They are the perfect earth-friendly alternative made here in the United States,” said Edwards. “They are safe for kids and the planet.”

Not only are these Easter eggs safer for the world and reusable for many years but the people at eco eggs put a secure-snap enclosure on the egg so they do not open up easily at Easter egg hunts.

Edwards recalled a client who told her about a problem they were having with squirrels getting into their Easter eggs. The squirrels would break the eggs apart and take whatever was inside of them.

“But they [the squirrels] could not open an eco egg,” said Edwards.

This is possible because of the secure-snap enclosure on the eggs, which only allows someone to open it when they press their fingers on both sides of the egg at the same time.

“We always have a joke, until squirrels get opposable thumbs, they won’t be able to get in,” said Edwards.

There is another feature to these eggs, which sets them apart from the traditional Easter eggs and that is their size. Eco eggs are 3 inches in height and 2 1/4 inches wide so people can stash bigger items inside of them, such as fruit snacks, trinkets and other fun surprises.

Also, parents use the eco eggs as containers for snacks for their children and many schools use them as learning tools for children too. Children enjoy them because they are fun and colorful and it makes learning more interactive for them.

The smallest size of eco eggs to purchase are 12-count and the largest is 48-count. Therefore, the price ranges from $8.99 to $27.99.

Aside from eco-friendly Easter eggs, eco eggs also produces and sell eco-friendly grass that goes into children’s Easter baskets. The grass is 100% recyclable, made with natural dyes, crinkle-cut and comes in many vibrant colors, as well as in a resealable bag so it can be reused.

If interested in purchasing eco eggs or eco grass, they are sold online at shop.maudborup.com or at Whole Foods. Eco eggs can also be found at stores, such as Wegmans, MOM’s Organic Market and other stores across the country.

“With everything going on, with the sustainability initiatives and people trying to do better this is another way that people may not typically think about how you can be eco at Easter, but we want everyone to have that option of thinking eco at Easter and how you can carry that forward into your everyday life,” said Edwards. “Eco eggs is just one way to do just a little bit better.”