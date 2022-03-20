Two-time Super Bowl champion and keynote speaker for the 108th annual Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, QB Charlie Batch, right, signs Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia for Kevin Finnerty, Moscow, Thursday night at the Woodlands Resort.

From the left: Chris Lazevnick, Dr. Shawn Casey, Tom Tigue converse prior to the beginning of the event’s dinner.

Award recipients received proclamations during the 108th Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Dinner at the Woodlands Resort. Front row, left to right: Shawn Brogan, Friendly Sons president, PA State Sen. Marty Flynn, William J. Thornton, Swingle Award recipient, Robert J. Joyce, Man of the Year, PA State Rep. Michael Carroll, Joe Long, Achievement Award recipient, Atty. Joseph Burke, event toastmaster. Back row: Charlie Batch, former NFL QB and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Man of the Year, Robert J. Joyce addresses the audience at the 108th St. Patrick’s Dinner at the Woodlands.

Chatting prior to the start of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick dinner at the Woodlands, left to right: president, Bill Joyce, Jr., Kyle Brogan, event co-grand marshal, Shawn Brogan, Friendly Sons president, Bill Joyce, Sr.

Ten-year-old Evan McFarland along with his father Eric look over the auction items at the Greater PIttston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s 108th St. Patrick’s Day Dinner held at the Woodlands on St. Patrick’s Day.

PLAINS TWP. — Two-time Super Bowl champion Charlie Batch served as keynote speaker for the 108th annual Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, which was held Thursday — St. Patrick’s Day — At the Woodlands Inn.

