My business has been located in Downtown Wilkes-Barre for nearly 45 years.

To me, Marquis Art & Frame is synonymous with the city’s central business district. Like most other businesses, we’ve had our ups and downs over the years, but thanks to a loyal customer base and the hard work and creativity of our innovative team members, we continue to do well.

Sadly, throughout the years other businesses have not been as fortunate. That’s something nobody ever wants to see. At the same time, though, new businesses arrive in their place.

I’ve been part of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Improvement District for a long time, during good times and bad in the city, and today I am more optimistic about the downtown’s future than ever before.

It appears we are making our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc here at home and around the globe. People are becoming more confident in being able to shop in our variety of retail stores, enjoy meals in our wonderful restaurants, visit our art galleries and take in shows at the Kirby Center, Karl Hall or Movies 14.

The Diamond City Partnership continues to offer interesting and fun events to bring people to the downtown, such as happy hours, special shopping opportunities and more. We have active government leadership with Mayor George Brown and City Council, as well as committed downtown business and residents’ associations. The ice rink on Public Square was a successful attraction to bring people downtown.

We benefit from an active arts community, offering an ongoing calendar of openings, exhibits and other gatherings. The Sordoni Art Gallery is an incredible facility, and while it is part of Wilkes University, this gem is also a Northeast Pennsylvania gallery that attracts people from within as well as outside our area. The Wyoming Valley Art League does a tremendous job promoting local artists, introducing artists to the community, and enhancing an overall appreciation of art. Its Circle Centre for the Arts is another wonderful gallery location offering a variety of exhibits throughout the year. The Second Floor Art Gallery at Marquis Art and Frame, quiet during the pandemic, will reopen this spring or summer.

King’s College, Wilkes University and Luzerne County Community College are excellent schools that bring students, faculty and visitors to the downtown. Their campuses include both traditional and modern architecture and add greatly to Wilkes-Barre’s overall appearance and attractiveness.

What’s more, our city and the downtown are much safer than you would think. The Diamond City Partnership’s Clean and Safe team is visible picking up the downtown, removing inappropriate graffiti tags (there’s a big difference between graffiti art and defacing public areas), and helping people with directions or other assistance. Our city police, fire, and emergency medical staff do a great job to protect everyone.

While the days of brick-and-mortar retail shopping are threatened by online shopping, there is something to be said for the experience of browsing our stores and shops, stopping for coffee, lunch or dinner, and simply getting out and about town with family and friends.

The city is seeing a significant increase in people moving to the downtown and its quality and luxury apartments. This means even more people walking the downtown and supporting our businesses, and it’s a significant upgrade and re-use of previously empty or under-utilized buildings.

I see a future with even more downtown development, including attractions, restaurants and other destinations. Work continues on the Irem Temple restoration project, and as time goes on more and more employees are returning to their downtown offices. This, combined with the increased overall effort to enhance entertainment opportunities and maintain a clean and safe city, leads to a vibrant and successful downtown.

Open up to the great things Downtown Wilkes-Barre has to offer. You will be pleasantly surprised as well as play an important role in maintaining and enhancing the downtown for many years to come. The hard work and dedication of our past generations set the table for Wilkes-Barre to overcome various challenges. We’ve come back stronger than before from natural disasters, economic downturns, demographic challenges, and more, and now we are rebounding from a global pandemic.

I’m happy to be part of Downtown Wilkes-Barre and support the positive things that are happening. Please join me.