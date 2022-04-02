In 2019, students flocked to the Empire Beauty School booth at the Career Exploration Day held at Pittston Area.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area High School will be the site for the 2022 Spring Career Exploration Day, an employer’s exhibit at no cost to the students on Friday, April 8, in the school’s gym from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Business and agency exhibits will line the gym floor promoting their business as they would normally do during an average career fair, giving students the chance to visit with each company checking out job opportunities with their organization.

The goal is to inspire students to connect the dots between the classroom and real world opportunities and create relationships between companies and future employees.

Career Day has been held every year at Pittston Area since 2017 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

“I’m excited because the kids have missed out with that face-to-face networking,” Lisa Joyce, a Pittston Area business/computer information technology instructor, said. “These kids haven’t had those opportunities and I’m thinking it will be the best for them for learning opportunities and get some real-world connections.”

Over forty employers will speak with students about the types of jobs they offer, the skills, certifications or degrees needed to obtain a position, and help students understand what a day-in-the life looks like.

“We are so happy to be back at Pittston Area for our Career Exploration Day with students,” Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, said. “Our last in-person exploration day was held in the spring of 2019. To put that into perspective for everyone, students who were freshman in 2019 are now seniors. It is disheartening to consider how the pandemic has impacted our students’ experiences over the last few years and in some ways we may not yet even understand.”

Each student will be expected to identify companies or jobs that sound interesting, speak to a minimum of three employers during their visit to the exhibit hall then write a brief summary of what they learned about each business.

“We encourage parents, guardians, and other adults to speak with these young adults about what they like to do, what they do well and what makes them happy,” Mikitish added.

There is also an opportunity for each student to meet with the PA CareerLink to complete an interest survey that can help guide the student through the career exploration process.

Taking the time to contemplate the answers to the questions can often help identify a satisfying career pathway.

“We are so proud of our partnership with Pittston Area School District, PA CareerLink of Luzerne County and the Luzerne Schuylkill Workforce Development Board,” Mikitish said. “These partnerships allow us to work together to really showcase the great, life sustaining career opportunities that are available right here in Greater Pittston.”

Pittston Area School District, The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, PA CareerLink Luzerne Co., and Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board are sponsoring Career Exploration Day.