Pittston Area returns starters in eight of 10 positions from a softball team that pushed two quality opponents to the limit before falling short a year ago.

The Lady Patriots went 12-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1, finishing second of eight teams, placing just a game behind champion Tunkhannock, which played in the PIAA Class 4A state championship game. They went 14-4 overall, losing in the semifinals of the District 2 Class 5A tournament to a West Scranton team that advanced to the state semifinals.

“We return a strong group of senior leaders and experienced underclassmen,” Lady Patriots coach Frank Parente said of a team that has overpowered its first two non-league opponents scoring 35 runs in less than eight innings to invoke the Mercy Rule twice. “Early on, we have seen some positives and we will continue working every day to improve ourselves.

“I am hoping the girls bring energy and a high level of intensity every time we are on the field. If we do this and learn from our mistakes, we could have a successful season.”

Senior center fielder Sage Weidlich, shortstop/pitcher Tori Para and third baseman Skylar Borthwick return to the starting lineup along with junior catcher Ava Callahan, first baseman Taylor Baiera, left fielder Bella Giardina and right fielder Kallie Booth and sophomore pitcher Gianna Adams.

Junior second baseman Maura Mihalka and freshman designated player/first baseman Maria Antal are new to the starting lineup while senior outfielder Jiana Moran and freshman catcher/infielder Gabby Gorzkowski could also see significant playing time. Mihalka and Moran each gained some experience last season.

Weidlich batted .554 with five doubles, three homers, 36 runs scored and 14 batted in last season.

Para batted .485 with 18 runs and a team-high 16 RBI.

Booth had three doubles, two triples and 14 RBI.

Adams went 9-4 last season with a save, 100 strikeouts and a 1.09 earned run average in 89 2/3 innings. Para was 5-0 with a 3.28 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 32 innings.

Pittston Area 20, Hanover Area 0

Gianna Adams struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced Wednesday during the three-inning, no-hitter.

Pittston Area scored nine runs in the bottom of the second, then nine more without an out being recorded in the bottom of the third to end the game early.

Kallie Booth and Tori Para led the offense.

Booth had a home run, single, four runs scored and three runs batted in from the leadoff spot.

Sage Weidlich followed and went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Para was 3-for-3 win two RBI.

Skyla Borthwick and Bella Giardina each doubled and scored twice. Borthwick drove in three runs while Giardina drove in two.

Gabby Gorzkowski had a triple. Maura Mihalka and Jiana Moran each drove in two runs.

Pittston Area 15, Scranton Prep 3

Taylor Baiera went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI March 26 in the five-inning romp.

Kallie Booth was 4-for-5 with two RBI. Marina Antal had three hits and scored three runs.