Duryea Borough Easter schedule
Duryea Borough will be closed on Monday, April 18, 2022, in observance of the Easter Holiday. Garbage will be picked up one day late, paper/cardboard recycling will be collected Thursday/Friday and yard waste will not be collected this week.
New recycling schedule – April 2022
There will be no recycling pick up the first week of April.
Starting with the second week of April (13 and 14), recycling will be picked up on a weekly rotating schedule (over a 2-day period) with co-mingled being picked up one week, paper and cardboard the next week.
• Second week of April (13 and 14) only co-mingled (glass/plastic/aluminum) will be collected.
• If your garbage gets collected on Monday, your co-mingled recycling will be collected on Wednesday.
• If your garbage gets collected on Tuesday, your co-mingled recycling will be collected on Thursday.
• Third week of April (21 and 22 – holiday week/closed Monday) only paper/cardboard will be collected.
• If your garbage gets collected on Monday, your paper/cardboard recycling will be collected on Wednesday.
• If your garbage gets collected on Tuesday, your paper/cardboard recycling will be collected on Thursday.
Each week thereafter, the schedule will continue to rotate between co-mingled one week, and paper/cardboard the following week.
Garbage will continue to be picked up each week with its existing schedule.
Please check www.duryeaborough.com for a calendar of recycling events, located on the Service tab – Public Works