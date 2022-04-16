🔊 Listen to this

Duryea Borough Easter schedule

Duryea Borough will be closed on Monday, April 18, 2022, in observance of the Easter Holiday. Garbage will be picked up one day late, paper/cardboard recycling will be collected Thursday/Friday and yard waste will not be collected this week.

New recycling schedule – April 2022

There will be no recycling pick up the first week of April.

Starting with the second week of April (13 and 14), recycling will be picked up on a weekly rotating schedule (over a 2-day period) with co-mingled being picked up one week, paper and cardboard the next week.

• Second week of April (13 and 14) only co-mingled (glass/plastic/aluminum) will be collected.

• If your garbage gets collected on Monday, your co-mingled recycling will be collected on Wednesday.

• If your garbage gets collected on Tuesday, your co-mingled recycling will be collected on Thursday.

• Third week of April (21 and 22 – holiday week/closed Monday) only paper/cardboard will be collected.

• If your garbage gets collected on Monday, your paper/cardboard recycling will be collected on Wednesday.

• If your garbage gets collected on Tuesday, your paper/cardboard recycling will be collected on Thursday.

Each week thereafter, the schedule will continue to rotate between co-mingled one week, and paper/cardboard the following week.

Garbage will continue to be picked up each week with its existing schedule.

Please check www.duryeaborough.com for a calendar of recycling events, located on the Service tab – Public Works