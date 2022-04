🔊 Listen to this

The Mailroom scene in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” done by memebers of the Wyoming Area Drama Club.

EXETER — Dress rehearsals where held in final preparations for the play “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” to be held at 7 p.m. on April 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Tickets will go on sale in the Secondary Center lobby beginning on Monday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. throughout the week. All reserved seats are $15.

— Tony Callaio