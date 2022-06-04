Gr. Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Ahmad Ali tries his hand at Air Court basketball, the newest feature at Sky Zone, Pittston.

PITTSTON TWP. — Sky Zone Trampoline Park has added Air Court, the latest attraction to the park. Air Court is one of the most anticipated features in the 140 Sky Zone franchises across the globe.

Air Court, simply put, is basketball, soccer, volleyball or dodgeball played on a springy, air-filled court. The air-filled floor allows for tricks and stunts that regular courts cannot do.

“As we mature (as a company) it’s going away from just a traditional trampoline only park,” Jeffrey Bowne, Pittston Sky Zone Trampoline Park owner, said. “So this (Air Court) will give you the same feel as a trampoline but will take away some of the challenges you need like padding, this way you have one big surface that offers the same bounce and feel, but a little bit easier on people’s joints.”

According to Bowne, some people might be afraid to be on a trampoline and the Air Court feels more stable, making it friendlier to utilize.

The Air Court has been set up for about two weeks and participants are giving Bowne positive feedback on the court.

Bowne said he’s looking to form Thursday night basketball 3-on-3 leagues in the near future.

Sky Zone has been in Pittston since 2014, moving to the currently location at 195 Enterprise Way, Pittston, in 2016.

Memberships are now being offered to Sky Zone, something that has not happened in the past.

“We will offer jumping every day for a fixed monthly price and half-day summer camps for kids out of school,” Bowne said. “If anyone is 16 and older looking for a job, it’s a great place to work.”

Sky Zone features a wide variety of attractions, is open to children and adults alike, and features several private party and event spaces which can be reserved for birthday parties, corporate outings, meetings, fundraising events and more.

For more information on the park, scheduling events or purchasing a pass, guests may visit skyzone.com/Pittston.

For further information on Sky Zone, contact Jeffrey Bowne or general manager Ed Kearns at 570-316-0881.