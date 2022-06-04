Wyoming Area Catholic graduate Aaron Glaser was chosen the Mary T. Jordan Memorial Scholarship award presented by Principal Eileen Rishcoff on behalf of her family.

The 2022 graduating class of Wyoming Area Catholic gather on the stage to sing the class song “Counting Stars” by One Republic. Graduates left to right: Michael Wienckoski, Anna Weiss, Elijah Ruiz, Brandon Renfer, Jenna McCarroll, Reagan Hadley, David Geskey, Marissa D’Elia, Tessa Cegelka, Mia Correa, Ariana Fumanti, Aaron Glaser, Shawn Lepore, Nathan Orlando, Eric Orlando, Madeleine Reynolds, Lillian Russin, Gianna Welby.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch