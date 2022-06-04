Home News Wyoming Area Catholic holds graduation ceremony News Wyoming Area Catholic holds graduation ceremony By Sunday Dispatch - June 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Wyoming Area Catholic 2022 graduation procession into the school’s gymnasium led by Tessa Cegelka, followed by Mia Correa and the rest of their fellow graduates on Thusday, June 2. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch 🔊 Listen to this Wyoming Area Catholic 2022 graduation celebrant Rev. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J. receives the gifts from 2022 Wyoming Area Catholic graduates Ariana Fumanti, left, and Jenna McCarroll. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Wyoming Area Catholic graduate Aaron Glaser was chosen the Mary T. Jordan Memorial Scholarship award presented by Principal Eileen Rishcoff on behalf of her family. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The 2022 graduating class of Wyoming Area Catholic gather on the stage to sing the class song “Counting Stars” by One Republic. Graduates left to right: Michael Wienckoski, Anna Weiss, Elijah Ruiz, Brandon Renfer, Jenna McCarroll, Reagan Hadley, David Geskey, Marissa D’Elia, Tessa Cegelka, Mia Correa, Ariana Fumanti, Aaron Glaser, Shawn Lepore, Nathan Orlando, Eric Orlando, Madeleine Reynolds, Lillian Russin, Gianna Welby. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch EXETER — Wyoming Area Catholic held graduation ceremonies on Thursday, June 2, at the school’s auditorium. Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, was the celebrant. Mrs. Eileen Rishcoff is the school’s principal. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Nearly $47 million requested from Luzerne County for sewer and water projects Sky Zone Pittston adds new attraction