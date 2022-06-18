🔊 Listen to this

Olivia Sellers resides in Wyoming with her parents, Ron and Melissa Sellers. She has been involved with Drama Club and holds the position of Vice President. Outside of school, she works a part-time job at Wesley Village 15 hours a week. Her hobbies include playing the piano, karate (black belt), and buying/taking care of houseplants. Olivia’s most memorable moment in Wyoming Area is going on the Gettysburg trip during freshmen year.

Olivia’s favorite subject is Psychology because she finds this class very interesting. A teacher that has influenced her throughout high school is Mrs. Kearns because she had her for three years of her science classes, and she has been kind and understanding to her students, making sure that they do well. Beyond high school, Olivia will be attending Marywood University, majoring in nursing. Although she will miss her friends and the clubs she was a part of in Wyoming Area, she is looking forward to making new friends and learning new things for her career. After college, she plans on becoming a nurse in the labor and delivery field, and her main goal is to help people throughout her career.

Olivia looks up to both of her parents as role models because they have always been hard workers that she strives to be. Some advice her parents have given her is “Not to let anyone get in the way of what you want to accomplish.” Three words Olivia would use to describe herself would be compassionate, kind, and empathetic. She is most grateful for having her best friends in high school and making new friends along the way. Olivia recommends to the underclassmen not to take anything for granted and join every activity they have any interest in.