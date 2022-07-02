🔊 Listen to this

We are zooming now with half the year in the rear view mirror and an exciting half of the year to come.

As I say that, part of me is excited because there are many things and events to look forward to regarding the rest of the summer in particular. But the other parts if me would like it to slow down where summer would never end.

Tomorrow marks the 4th of July, or as it used to be referred to, Independence Day. It’s a day noting the United State’s 246th birthday. In four more years, Cassandra Coleman and her team will finally be able to see all of their hard work into putting together the country’s 250th birthday celebration.

Coleman is the executive director at America250PA, a position where Gov. Tom Wolf appointed her in 2019 to lead the Commonwealth to participate in the national celebration of our country’s 250th birthday.

The America250 initiative was established to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present and future, according to their website.

From what Cassandra told me, all the states that make up the U.S.A. must plan and implement celebration activities that will, again from their website, to “use history to encourage and inspire future leaders, celebrate the contributions of Pennsylvanians to our Commonwealth’s history but also to our Nation’s history, leave a lasting impact on the next generation and to spark an interest in which will ignite the drive for them to appreciate all the triumphs, trials and tribulations to which contributed to the Commonwealth for which they are now writing their own history.”

In other words, I think Cassandra has to plan one helluva party for 2026 for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

She and her staff of six plus an intern will be doing their best to make sure Pennsylvania is right up there with other state’s celebrations.

The 250th birthday, also known as the semiquincentennial, and there’s a mouthful, has several initiatives from the Commonwealth.

The initiatives created for America250PA are:

• Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC) — Challenging Pennsylvania college and university students to create integrated marketing campaigns for America250PA.

• Young Heroes Outreach Program (YHOP) — Implementing civics education in Pennsylvania classrooms in partnership with the National Liberty Museum.

• Semiquincentennial Bells — Installing permanent, commemorative bronze bells at historically significant locations.

• Bells Across PA — Commissioning PA artists to design fiberglass replica Liberty Bells in each of the 67 counties.

• The Liberty Tree Project — Planting a certified Liberty Tree in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in partnership with the Pennsylvania Freemasons.

• Pennsylvania Day – July 20

• Pennsylvanians helping Pennsylvanians — Our volunteer initiative

• Memorial Flag Initiative — Placing American flags on PA Veteran gravesites from Memorial Day through Veterans Day in 2026

• #PAProud Service Member Spotlight — Spotlighting Pennsylvania active service members and Veterans on our social media platforms.

• Road to 2026 — Encouraging Pennsylvanians to live healthier and walk, run or bike their way to 2026.

• “Start Here, America Did” Podcast – Telling the unique stories that make up the diverse fabric of Pennsylvania.

In addition, the America250PA Commission wants to recognize service members for their service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the U.S.A. You can nominate a service member by going to https://www.america250pa.org/nominate-a-service-member.

Speaking of the America250PA Commission, it’s collection of distinguished Pennsylvanians including Gov. Tom Wolf and four former Pennsylvania governors.

I can remember the Bicentennial in 1976, and there were celebrations everywhere, but nothing as organized at the America250PA team.

So our friend and former Mayor of Exeter, Cassandra Coleman, is at the helm of ensuring our great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will have a prominent spot, front and center of the big 250th birthday hoopla in 2026. It seems like a long way off, but I said that in 2019 when she was appointed. We are inching closer and I will look forward to all the fun, celebrations and fireworks, I’m sure plenty of fireworks.

2026 will be a great year for me, being my high school class will celebrate a big milestone. There will be celebrations everywhere. Maybe my class can have a semiquincentennial theme.

Maybe all the local towns will want a piece of the 250th celebration and have individual town parties. That might be something to ponder in the next four years.

We can all think about what we can do for 2026 as we sit in our living rooms tonight as the Wyoming Valley lights up with fireworks from every corner from every town.

If you get a high enough advantage overlooking the valley, at some point it will look like a war zone with fireworks lighting the sky until late night.

Hopefully your pets will survive the night, I know, especially dogs will hide in fear with their sensitive hearing.

If you get a chance, get to the 144th annual Wyoming Monument ceremony set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. I’ve covered the program on a few occasions and it’s extremely educational.

Keynote speaker Dr. Carla Mulford’s address will be “Benjamin Franklin and the Wyoming Valley.”

Many descendants from the Battle of Wyoming will be present as well especially during the laying of the wreaths ceremony.

