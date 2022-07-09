William Pepe resides in West Pittston with his father. During his time at Wyoming Area, he was a stage manager for the Wyoming Area Drama Club, and he participated in football as an offensive and a defensive end. Outside of school, William enjoys playing and listening to music and holds a part-time job, working close to thirty-five hours a week.

William will miss participating in the Wyoming Area Drama Club the most. Some people who have influenced William throughout his life are his science teachers because they have helped him understand complex topics and have taught him valuable life lessons. After leaving high school, he doesn’t have any college plans, but he knows that he would like to study something that interests him the most. He also looks forward to living his life to the fullest. William’s advice for the underclassmen is not to take everything so seriously.