WEST PITTSTON — When the long-standing West Side Bank gas/service station’s owner, Ron Gitkos, decided to hang up his wrench after 47 years, it took time before a buyer was found. After a transformation from a service station to a convenient mart, SK’s Quick Stop is now open and ready for business.

The service station housed an office, retail area and two garage bays has been transformed into an expanded convenient mart by adding space and a new roof and exterior.

Sunny Patel, Harry Patel, and Nil Patel, even though all having common name, none of the principal owners are related.

Nil Patel said even though the building’s contents are complete, they felt they have enough product to open its doors.

“We are waiting for coolers to be delivered,” Nil said. “They are on backorder and once they are here, we can fill them with soft drinks and alcohol.”

It has taken 18 months for the Patels to arrive a ribbon cutting ceremony with many delays due to COVID issues in getting supplies and equipment.

In addition to selling alcohol, beer, soft drinks, and dairy products, SK’s will sell tobacco products, snacks, coffee, lottery tickets and self-serve gas and diesel.

The Patels are eager to finish the interior project as soon as the coolers become available asking patrons to be patient until the project is complete.

SK’s is having a grand opening sale on gas for a limited time.

The Quick Stop convenient store and gas pumps will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.