🔊 Listen to this

PECKVILLE — Nick Rasmus made the game’s biggest defensive play and Ethan Tallo converted it into a touchdown – all in the last 25 seconds of the first half – Wednesday night as Old Forge players helped the County to a 35-21 victory over the City in the 88th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

The City had scored just over two minutes earlier to trim the County lead to 14-7, got the ball back and picked up one first down before Rasmus and Tallo helped make sure it was never a one-score game again.

The County used the win to cut the City series lead in the all-star game for graduated Lackawanna Football Conference players to 42-41-4. The game, presented by Northeast Rehab, drew a paid crowd of 7,469 to Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rasmus and Tallo helped take the suspense out of the game’s second half.

Related Video

First, Rasmus sacked North Pocono quarterback Will Soma, forcing a fumble that Valley View’s Dante Randle recovered.

On second-and-10 from the City 34, Delaware Valley quarterback C.J. Ross floated a ball down the right sideline. Tallo beat a defender to the ball and back-pedaled the last few yards into the end zone to finish off the second of three touchdown passes by Ross.

“It was awesome,” Tallo said of being called on to make three catches for 73 yards. “Tremendous.”

Tallo was one of many offensive weapons along with Ross throwing for 131 yards, Mid Valley quarterback Cameron Riccardo producing 127 yards total offense while leading the team in rushing and Valley View’s Sean Mackinder leading the team with 113 receiving yards on four catches.

“When we got there from Day One, I was like ‘wow, we’ve got a lot of threats,” Tallo said. “A lot of key players; a lot of all-stars.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity for us to put the chemistry together and see what we could do.”

That chemistry was formed by three Blue Devils joining players from Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Riverside, Valley View and Western Wayne on the winning team. The County was coached by Delaware Valley’s Keith Olsommer, a former Penn State tight end.

Old Forge’s John Greenfield started at fullback and also contributed on defense.

“Nick and John were a huge part, offensive and defensively,” Tallo said. “They played their hearts out all season long and to play with them one more time was truly special.”

Tallo made an immediate impact, catching passes for gains of 15 and 24 yards to move the chains during a game-opening, 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

Rasmus had another tackle.

Greenfield carried twice for five yards. He made one tackle, assisted on two others and broke up a pass.