🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Pittston Area Booster Club will be holding the first annual Family Fun Day to benefit the Pittston Area football program on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Pittston Area High School grounds.

The event will be held at the upper lot behind the school and the lower lot at the stadium.

According to Pittston Area Booster Club Secretary Carm Sciandra, there are several Pittston fitness organizations taking part in the activities such as M-Fit, Evolve Fitness, The Cycle Yard, Crossfit Anthracite, YMCA, and The Salt Barre.

The cost to participate is $10 per class or $20 for unlimited classes. Reservations are not necessary but recommended, in particularly for the cycling classes due to limited amount of cycles being available.

Related Video

Classes begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12:15 p.m.

Call or test Pittston Area Booster Club Vice President Lori Baumes at 570-814-4732 to reserve your class or classes.

To register and pay in advance, contact a Booster member or pay directly to the club’s Venmo account at Pafootball2022.

“Booster Club President Tiffany Ferentino and Lori Baumes are doing a great job with planning and organizing the event,” Sciandra said. “In addition to the fitness events, we will have food trucks on-site as well as a bounce house and a dunk tank for the younger children.”

Sciandra said the bounce houses would be supervised so parents could be assured of their child’s safety.

A Pass, Punt, and Kick skills challenge will be held at 1 p.m. at the stadium for U14 children and is free of charge.

Pittston Area Head Coach Nick Barbieri, Pittston Area football team members and Duryea Wildcats will be present for the challenge.

In addition to Family Fun Day, the Pittston Area Booster Club is holding a raffle for a one night, two bedrooms, two bathrooms suite at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos. The suite holds six guests that would include a one-day waterpark pass for all six guests. The prize is valued at $800.

One chance purchase is $10 or three chances for $20 for Kalahari that, again, may be purchased through a Booster Club Board member or utilizing the Venmo pay system.

Drawing for the raffle will be held at the Red Mill Tavern at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit student-athletes of the Pittston Area football program.

To register and purchase Family Fun Day events or Kalahari raffle tickets from a Booster member, contact Tiffany Ferentino, Lori Baumes, Carm Sciandra, or Booster Club Treasurer Tony Grieco.

Family Fun Day schedule:

8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Upper lot: M-Fit: Zumba w/Shelley. Lower lot: Evolve Fitness: Strength and Conditioning w/Jenn and Danny.

8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. – Upper lot: The Cycle Yard: Erica and Jason. Lower lot: Evolve Fitness: Strength and Conditioning w/Dori and Paul.

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Upper lot: The Cycle Yard: Erica and Jason. Lower lot: Crossfit Anthracite: Jenna, Kayla, Joby, Amanda, Jake, and Kerri.

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Lower lot: Anthracycle: Mattia.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Upper lot: M-Fit: Zumba w/Michaelene. Lower lot: Anthracycle: Jenna. YMCA: Kids Fit w/Candy.

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Lower lot: The Salt Barre: Yoga w/Alyssa.