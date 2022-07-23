🔊 Listen to this

Edythe Kepics, whose father was the first proprietor of Blue Ribbon around 1950, enjoyed having the ice cream dairy stop by Serenity Manor where she currently resides. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Bernie Vogen is shown digging in for his frozen dessert. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Denise Carter took time out to enjoy Ice Cream Month with ice cream provided by Blue Ribbon Dairy, West Pittston, at Serenity Manor, Wyoming. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch