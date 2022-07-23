Edythe Kepics, whose father was the first proprietor of Blue Ribbon around 1950, enjoyed having the ice cream dairy stop by Serenity Manor where she currently resides.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Bernie Vogen is shown digging in for his frozen dessert.
Denise Carter took time out to enjoy Ice Cream Month with ice cream provided by Blue Ribbon Dairy, West Pittston, at Serenity Manor, Wyoming.
Blue Ribbon Dairy staff donated ice cream sundaes to Serenity Manor, Wyoming, in honor of Ice Cream Month. Left to right: Jane Marstell, Serenity Manor, Ann Lombardo Sorick, Blue Ribbon Dairy co-owner, Mark McHugh, Serenity Manor administrator, Mary Louise Kepics Harris, Olivia Hogan, Blue Ribbon.
WYOMING — Blue Ribbon Dairy, West Pittston, celebrated July Ice Cream Month by donating ice cream sundaes to residents of Serenity Manor, Wyoming. Resident Edythe Kepics is the daughter of the creators of Blue Ribbon, opening their doors around 1950.
