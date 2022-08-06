Mick Neel as Mimi and Brady O’Boyle as Roger perform in ‘Rent’ the musical at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre.

Mick Neel as Mimi and Brady O’Boyle as Roger perform in ‘Rent’ the musical at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre.

Performing in ‘Rent’ the musical are, left to right: Aries Cookus-Gnoinski as Mr. Jefferson and Eva Marino as Mrs. Jefferson.

Jacob Bianchi as Mark and Rhiannon Leg as Joanne are performing in ‘Rent’ the musical.

DURYEA — The Phoenix Performing Arts Centre will present five days of Rent, the musical which began on Aug. 6. Today’s performance will be at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.

“These young adult actors are pumped,” Lee LeChette, production director and choreographer, said. “This group of young adults are exceptional and the play is really shaping up. They are ready.”

According to LeChette, Rent is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

LeChette advises there is strong language and mature content and parental discretion is advised. She does recommend the play is not suitable for small children. Also be advised that there are strobe lights in one scene if you are sensitive.

Along side LeChette is Jackie Legg and Jenn Johnson-Hamer as musical directors.

Call the box office at 570-457-3589 for reservations. Your name will then be in the reservation book for the day you attend the performance. All reservations must be paid in advance.

The Phoenix Performing Arts Centre accepts Venmo, PayPal, cash or check if dropped off at the theater anytime. A mail slot is available at the Centre.

LeChette said the preferred payment method is Venmo (@Phoenixpac) or PayPal (phoenix08@gmail.com).

Performances of Rent continue on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

“It’s a spectacular play and I hope everyone can come out and support the arts,” LeChette said.