Officers of the Wyoming Area Friends of Rachel are displaying the T-shirts that have been available for sale online at https://tinyurl.com/ddsmrt26. Shirts range in price from $15 to $20 from youth to adult. Money raised will go towards costs for running the Friends of Rachel Club. Shown from left to right: Hayle Shock, club treasurer, Gianna Jadus, president, Morgan Slusser, event coordinator, Ella Rau, secretary, Ericka Rosengrat, Dallas Woodruff, vice president.

EXETER — The Wyoming Area Friends of Rachel club continues with T-shirt sales benefiting the club for operating costs.

Gianna Jadus, president of the Friends of Rachel Club, said online T-shirt continues from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 through AxelRad Shop by going online to: https://tinyurl.com/ddsmrt26.

Adult T-shirts can be purchased in two colors, turquoise (short sleeve) and gray (long sleeve) as well as a youth T-shirt.

Adult gray long sleeve shirts are $20, short sleeve turquoise V-neck is $18; short sleeve turquoise regular neck is $15, and the youth turquoise regular neck t-shirt is $15.

Starting at the beginning of the school year, students will be recognized by fellow students, faculty or staff doing an act of kindness.

A chain link of kindness will be created and joined together as the school year progresses. For every act of kindness, a student’s name will be placed on the strip of paper then glued at the ends and connected to the chain.

On Sept. 28, 2022, there will be a special one-hour Rachel’s Challenge, Part I presentation for grades 7, 8, 9 and a one-hour Rachel’s Legacy, Part II presentation for grades 10, 11, and 12.

On the same day, FoR Training will take place for 100 positive leaders as well as negative leaders students in the school.

A community event will take place serving food at 5:30 p.m. and a live presentation in the Secondary Center auditorium at 6 p.m.

Jadus said a tentative basketball Friends of Rachel fundraiser game would be played at the end of Oct. where students will face the faculty.

There will be a Rachel’s Rally in the spring of 2023 with details to be presented closer to the event.