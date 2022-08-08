Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the confirmation of Manager Randy Robertson’s nominee for the administrative services division head position, according to the meeting agenda.

This division head oversees the election bureau and seven other departments: human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism. David Parsnik, the last permanent administrative services head, had resigned in September.

Robertson said late last month that four of the 23 applicants had advanced to the finalist stage.

The name and proposed compensation of the nominee are blank on the agenda and will be released during the public meeting, officials said.

If council confirms the nominee, only one of the county’s eight division head positions will be vacant — the overseer of operational services.

Operational services includes engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management. Edmund O’Neill had resigned from the position in January.

Eleven initially applied the operational services opening, but Robertson opted to repost it to see if more applicants were interested while he concentrated on filling the administrative services position.

Instead of setting a firm application deadline, Robertson instructed the human resources department to indicate the operational services position will remain open until it is filled.

It is advertised at $90,000 to $99,500 annually, with more information available under the human resources career opportunities link at luzernecounty.org.

Council’s Tuesday voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Ballot drop boxes

Council also is set to vote Tuesday on the introduction of county Councilman Stephen J. Urban’s proposed ordinance prohibiting the transporting of mail ballot drop boxes to sites approved by the county’s election board, which is a separate body comprised of appointed citizens.

Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams sought a legal opinion on the matter, questioning the legality of a government body — council — blocking a decision made by the election board.

Williams also has asked whether such a council directive would violate a no-interference clause in the county’s home rule charter.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene replied last week that his office has not yet rendered an opinion.

“A matter is ripe for determination by the Office of Law when it becomes an actionable issue. Since the matter at hand has not reached this threshold, we are reserving the issuance of an opinion,” Skene said in an email to Williams.

He has acknowledged there is a strong chance the county would be sued if council enacts the ordinance.

Urban has maintained the proposal would not prohibit the use of the mailbox-style drop boxes because they were already purchased and could be transported to outside sites by the citizen election board members themselves. However, Skene said litigation would likely argue the ordinance “effectively” prevents the board from using the drop boxes by halting the transport.

To advance, at least four of 11 council members must agree to introduce the ordinance. It would then require majority council approval at a subsequent meeting to take effect.

More voting matters

Other decisions scheduled for a council vote Tuesday include:

• A formal application process for entities to seek a portion of the approximately $94.2 million in county American Rescue Plan funding not yet earmarked for projects or programs.

Earlier this year, the county received $186.8 million in funding requests through more general pre-applications intended to gauge interest. The formal applications will require more detailed information to help determine whether the requests meet federal eligibility requirements. Council members also want to require applicants to provide a match.

• A $20,000 settlement to close out pending litigation filed by former prison correctional officer Kimberly Karavitch alleging “negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention and for intentional infliction of emotional distress,” the agenda said.

• Final adoption to transfer $2 million of the county’s $4.8 million 2021 budget surplus into the county capital projects fund, which has dwindled to $276,206.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.