Luzerne County has applied for a $1.04 million state election integrity grant to help fund election expenses, county Manager Randy Robertson said Monday.

State officials allocated $45 million in the budget this year to help counties cover the rising costs of holding elections. Funding maximums are based on the number of registered voters within each county, according to published reports.

Under this legislation, county election offices receiving funding must reject funding from private outside groups and agree to tally mail ballots without interruption after the polls close at 8 p.m. on election night, according to information released by county officials.

County employees from multiple departments assist with the mail ballot processing at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Depending on the volume of mail ballots, more workers or multiple shifts may be necessary to continue without interruption, election bureau representatives have said.

The grant application period started Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 15, officials said.

Robertson said the administration submitted the application last week after lengthy consultation with election bureau staff, including Election Director Michael Susek, who is leaving later this week for other employment outside county government.

A notice of the administration’s plans in the new July manager report said the grant can support and improve security and address operational needs. The bureau has been developing a plan for use of the funds, it said.

The report noted the application does not require a council resolution.

Robertson said he welcomes the state funding assistance, which is slated to arrive by Sept. 1, and was informed it will be available annually. Possible uses of the funding include training and additional technical support and ballot proofing, he said.

He assured the administration will be vigilant complying with all grant stipulations.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban sent Robertson an email questioning whether the administration can proceed without a council resolution authorizing the application.

Robertson replied that his team, based on past protocol, determined grant applications only have to be presented to council if a county match is required or the funding agency — in this case the state — requires a resolution approved by the governing body. Neither applies in this situation, he said.

