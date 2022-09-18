Second Presbyterian Church member, Elaine Bell, left, recites a 9/11 prayer prior to feeding the first responders.
The Second Presbyterian Church, Parsonage Street, Pittston, once again, fed First Responders on 9/11 at the Pittston Fire Hall. Left to right: Sarah Lamar, Gail Doran, Julie Lucarella, Christine Grillo, Clay Carmean, Elaine Bell, Lauren Isenberg, Karen Sobuta.
The Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, fed first responders from the Pittston City Fire Hall, Jenkins Township Fire Dept., Pittston Township Fire Dept., Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, and Pittston Police. Sitting at kitchen table, left to right Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman, Pittston City Asst. Chief John Ankenbrand, Dave Corby. Back row: Paramedics Dave Williams, Alex Roper, Jenkins Township Fire Chief Dan Kasisky, paramedic Emmett Thomas, firefighter John Lombardo, paramedic Jack Stott.
PIttston City patromen Nicholas Ivanoff, left, and George Spotts took a few minutes during their shift to stop by the fire hall for breakfast.
PITTSTON – The Second Presbyterian Church of Pittston fed Greater Pittston first responders on 9/11 at the City of Pittston Fire Hall. The church provides a breakfast for first responders each year on Sept. 11.