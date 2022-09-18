Second Presbyterian Church member, Elaine Bell, left, recites a 9/11 prayer prior to feeding the first responders. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Second Presbyterian Church, Parsonage Street, Pittston, once again, fed First Responders on 9/11 at the Pittston Fire Hall. Left to right: Sarah Lamar, Gail Doran, Julie Lucarella, Christine Grillo, Clay Carmean, Elaine Bell, Lauren Isenberg, Karen Sobuta. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, fed first responders from the Pittston City Fire Hall, Jenkins Township Fire Dept., Pittston Township Fire Dept., Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, and Pittston Police. Sitting at kitchen table, left to right Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman, Pittston City Asst. Chief John Ankenbrand, Dave Corby. Back row: Paramedics Dave Williams, Alex Roper, Jenkins Township Fire Chief Dan Kasisky, paramedic Emmett Thomas, firefighter John Lombardo, paramedic Jack Stott. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch