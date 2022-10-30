Pittston Memorial Library director Jessica Lane, center, introduces the guest reader for the day, professional basketball player and member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, Mia Hopkins, left.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Pittston Memorial Library Children’s Coordinator, Katie Grooms, far right, addresses the children and parents/guardians on the day’s event featuring pro basketball player, Mia Hopkins, standing to Grooms’ right.
Mia “Mighty” Hopkins, a member of the Harlen Globetrotters, does her trademake muscle flex while she aids Hannah Davis spin the basketball on her finger.
Henry Ferretti does not quite know how to react as he balances the spinning basketball on his finger with the assist of pro basketball player and Pittston native, Mia Hopkins.
PITTSTON – Pro basketball player and Pittston native Mia Hopkins, coming fresh off a five week tour to Europe and the Mideast with the Harlem Globetrotters, stopped by the Pittston Memorial Library to read to children at the John P. Cosgrove Room recently.