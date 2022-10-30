Pittston Memorial Library director Jessica Lane, center, introduces the guest reader for the day, professional basketball player and member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, Mia Hopkins, left. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Memorial Library Children’s Coordinator, Katie Grooms, far right, addresses the children and parents/guardians on the day’s event featuring pro basketball player, Mia Hopkins, standing to Grooms’ right. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Mia “Mighty” Hopkins, a member of the Harlen Globetrotters, does her trademake muscle flex while she aids Hannah Davis spin the basketball on her finger. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch