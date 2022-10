Brandon Matthews shot a second round 68 Friday, but missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championships.

Most of the field finished Friday before play was suspended by darkness.

At that point, the projected cut was 6-under-par and Matthews had finished the first 36 holes at 1-under, 141. He shot 73 Thursday.

The 28-year-old from Dupont tied for 110th in the 132-player field.

Matthews entered the week ranked 122nd in the Fed Ex Cup.