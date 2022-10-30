PITTSTON – The Banks Waterfront was the site for the inaugural Pittston Shop with a Cop Gala held on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Shop with a Cop fundraiser held an auction, conducted by auctioneer Ryan Leckey, benefiting the organization’s preparation for the upcoming Christmas holiday.
Pittston’s Shop with a Cop holiday program provides the opportunity for sponsors to help elementary-school-aged children buy gifts for their loved ones as they shop with a law enforcement officer promoting positive relationships and giving children facing challenging times the chance to have a memorable day.
This year’s Shop with a Cop event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Related Video