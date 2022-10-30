Attorney Nicholas Kravitz raises his paddle in an effort to bid for an item in the auction with his wife, District Magistrate Judge Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz, looking on.

City of Pittston officials were on hand for the first annual Shop with a Cop Gala at The Banks Waterfront on Thursday, Oct. 27. Left to right: Joe Chacke, Joe Moskovitz, Mayor Michael Lombardo, Chris Latona.

Leo and Lu-Ann Sperrazza, right and center, were the successful bidders of a landscape watercolor by Frank Wengen, left, at the Shop with a Cop Gala auction.

PITTSTON – The Banks Waterfront was the site for the inaugural Pittston Shop with a Cop Gala held on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Shop with a Cop fundraiser held an auction, conducted by auctioneer Ryan Leckey, benefiting the organization’s preparation for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Pittston’s Shop with a Cop holiday program provides the opportunity for sponsors to help elementary-school-aged children buy gifts for their loved ones as they shop with a law enforcement officer promoting positive relationships and giving children facing challenging times the chance to have a memorable day.

This year’s Shop with a Cop event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3.