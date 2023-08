Mary Kroptavich, front left, and Sarah Donahue, front right, organize groups for the Halloween costume contests.

Nine-year-old Olivia Jones grabs a hand full of candy from the Cit of Pittston Police booth.

Two-year-old Anntoinette Powers chats with Mini Mouse played by Sarah Donahue early in the afternoon of Trick or Treat on Main Street.

Greater Pittston Ambulance Association Chief Edward Szafran hands out candy in front of the Ambulance Association building on Main Street, Pittston.

Meals on Wheels volunteers hand out candy during the City of Pittston’s Trick or Treat on Main Street, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

PITTSTON – Trick or Treat on Main Street returned after being moved to Haunt on the Hill at Pittston Area during the pandemic.

Dozens of Main Street businesses as well as city civic organizations participated in handing out candy and treats to hundreds of children on Saturday, Oct. 22, afternoon.

Music was provided by a DJ and the City of Pittston held costume contests judging several categories.

Trick or Treat on Main Street was sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership.