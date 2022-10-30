Luzerne County will provide the following polling locations for in-person voting on Nov. 8, with two changes from this year’s primary election highlighted in bold:

• Ashley Borough

Wards 1 and 2, Ashley Borough Municipal Building 49 W. Cemetery St., Ashley

• Avoca Borough

Ward 1, West Side Social Club, 711 McAlpine St., Avoca

Wards 2 and 3, Queen of Apostles Hall, 742 Spring St., Avoca

• Bear Creek Township

Districts 1 and 2, Bear Creek Neighborhood Facility-Community Building, 3333 Bear Creek Blvd. in the township

District 3, Penn Lake Association/Penn Lake Community Center, 1744 Lakeview Drive, White Haven

• Bear Creek Village Borough

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek

• Black Creek Township

Black Creek United Methodist Church, 158 Golfcourse Rd., Sugarloaf

• Buck Township

Buck Township Municipal Building, 114 Buck Blvd. in the township

• Butler Township

District 1, Butler Township Community Center (gymnasium), 411 West Butler Drive, Drums

District 2, Butler Township Municipal Building (supervisor meeting room), 83 Corporate Drive, Drums

Districts 3 and 4, Butler Township Municipal Building (garage-rear), 83 Corporate Drive, Drums

District 5, Butler Township Community Center (meeting room), 411 West Butler Drive Drums

• Conyngham Borough

Conyngham Borough Building, 215 Main St., Conyngham

• Conyngham Township

Conyngham Township Municipal Building, 10 Pond Hill Rd., Mocanaqua

• Courtdale Borough

Courtdale Municipal Building, 5 Blackman St., Courtdale

• Dallas Borough

Ward 1, Dallas Borough Building, 25 Main St., Dallas

Ward 2, Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Rd., Dallas

• Dallas Township

District 1, Kunkle Fire Hall, 14 Fire House Rd., Dallas

District 2, Misericordia University Anderson Sports & Health Center, 135 Misericordia Way, Dallas

District 3, Dallas Township Municipal Garage, 2919 State Route 309 Highway, Dallas

Districts 4 and 5, Fellowship Evangelical Free Church, 45 Hildebrandt Rd., Dallas

• Dennison Township

Dennison Township Municipal Building, 76 Walnut St., White Haven

• Dorrance Township

Dorrance Township Municipal Building, 7844 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top

• Dupont Borough

Wards 1 and 2, Dupont VFW, 401 Main St., Dupont

• Duryea Borough

Ward 1, Duryea Borough Building, 315 Main St., Duryea

Ward 2, Germania Hose Company, 430 Foote Ave., Duryea

Ward 3, Excelsior Hose Company, 798 Foote Ave., Duryea

• Edwardsville Borough

Ward 1, Edwardsville Borough Building (Fire truck garage bay), 470 Main St., Edwardsville

Ward 2, Edwardsville Borough Building (council meeting room, 2nd floor), 470 Main St., Edwardsville

• Exeter Borough

Wards 1, 2 and 3, St. Barbara’s Parish, 28 Memorial St., Exeter

• Exeter Township

Exeter Township Municipal Building, 2305 State Route 92, Harding

• Fairmount Township

Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, 671 State Route 118, Sweet Valley

• Fairview Township

Districts 1 and 2, Mountain Top Hose Company, 14 Woodlawn Ave., Mountain Top

• Forty Fort Borough

Ward 1, Cross Valley Assembly of God Church, 14 West Turner St., Forty Fort

Ward 2, Forty Fort Presbyterian Church, 1224 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort

Ward 3, Forty Fort Borough Building, 1271 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort

• Foster Township

District 1, White Haven VFW Post 6615, 3 VFW Rd., White Haven

District 2, Foster Township Municipal Building, 1000 Wyoming Ave. in the township

• Franklin Township

Franklin Township Fire Hall, 329 Orange Rd., Dallas

• Freeland

Freeland Event Center, 526 Fern St., Freeland

• Hanover Township

Ward 1, Hanover Township Community Ambulance Association, 1001 Center St., Hanover Township

Ward 2, Newtown Fire Company #2, 2 Raymond Dr., Hanover Township

Ward 3, Lee Park Towers Building, 140 Lee Park Ave., Hanover Township

Ward 4, Hanover Area Fire District Hall, 299 First St., Hanover Township

Ward 5, Hanover Township Municipal Building, 1267 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township

Ward 6, Luzerne County Records Storage Facility, 85 Young St., Hanover Township

• Harveys Lake Borough

Harveys Lake Borough Building, 4875 Memorial Highway, Suite 1, Harveys Lake

• Hazle Township

District 1, Harwood Fire House, 874 Old St., Hazle Township

Districts 2 and 3, Hazle Township Commons Building, 101 W. 27th St., Hazle Township

Districts 4 and 5, Hazle Township Fire Company, 1113 N. Church St., Hazle Township

• Hazleton City

Wards 1 and 2, Lackawanna College, 2 E. Broad St., Hazleton

Wards 3 and 4, Hazleton Southside Fire Station, 525 E. Broad St., Hazleton

Ward 5, Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton

Ward 6, Old 14th Ward Fire Company, 546 E. Diamond Ave., Hazleton

Ward 7, Most Precious Blood Church, 131 E. Fourth St., Hazleton

Wards 8 and 10, Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St., Hazleton

Wards 9 and 11, Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton

• Hollenback Township

Hollenback Township Municipal Building, 660 East County Rd., Wapwallopen

• Hughestown Borough

Hughestown Hose Company No. 1, 30 Center St., Hughestown

• Hunlock Township

Hunlock Township Volunteer Fire House, 1114 Main Rd. Hunlock Creek

• Huntington Township

Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1013 State Rt. 239, Shickshinny

• Jackson Township

Jackson Township Fire Company, 1160 Chase Rd., Shavertown

• Jeddo Borough

Jeddo Borough Recreation Center, 593 Highland St., Freeland

• Jenkins Township

Districts 1 and 2, Jenkins Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Second St., Port Griffith

District 3, Jenkins Township Municipal Building, 46 1/2 Main St., Inkerman

• Kingston Borough

Wards 1 and 2, Kingston Armory 109th Field Artillery, 280 Market St., Kingston

Ward 3, Kingston Central Fire Department, 600 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Ward 4, , Kingston Rec Center, 655 Third Ave., Kingston

Ward 5, Kingston Municipal Building, 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Ward 6, Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Wards 7 and 8, Kingston Recreation Center, 655 Third Ave., Kingston

• Kingston Township

District 1, Shavertown United Methodist Church Social Hall, 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown

District 2, Kingston Township Administration Building, 180 E. Center St., Shavertown

Districts 3 and 4, Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Rd., Shavertown

• Laflin Borough

St. Maria Goretti Church Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin

• Lake Township

Lake Township Municipal Building, 488 State Route 29, Harveys Lake

• Larksville Borough

Ward 1, Larksville Road Department Building, 55 New St., Larksville

Ward 2, Larksville Volunteer Fire Department, 490 E. State St., Larksville

Ward 3, Larksville Borough Building (council room), 211 E. State St., Larksville

• Laurel Run Borough

Laurel Run Borough Community Building, 100 Dupont Drive, Laurel Run

• Lehman Township

District 1, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2011 State Rt. 29, Hunlock Creek

Districts 2 and 3, Back Mountain Regional Emergency Services, 3593 State Route 118, Dallas

• Luzerne Borough

Holy Family Catholic Church, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne

• Nanticoke City

Ward 1, Nanticoke Towers, 100 Nanticoke Ave., Nanticoke

Ward 2, IBEW Local 163 JATC, 41 W. Church St., Nanticoke

Ward 3, Oplinger Towers, 270 East Main St., Nanticoke

Ward 4, John S. Fine High School Football Field House, 427 Kosciuszko St., Nanticoke

Ward 5, Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St., Nanticoke

Ward 6, Holy Transfiguration Church, 240 Center St., Nanticoke

• Nescopeck Borough

Nescopeck Youth Center, 501 Raber Ave., Nescopeck

• Nescopeck Township

Nescopeck Township Municipal Building, 429 Berwick Hazleton Highway, Nescopeck

• New Columbus Borough

Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1013 State Rt. 239, Shickshinny

• Newport Township

Ward 1, Newport Township Building Meeting Room, 351 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke (Wanamie)

Ward 2, Newport Township Municipal Garage, 351 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke (Wanamie)

• Nuangola Borough

Nuangola Grove, 5177 Nuangola Rd., Nuangola

• Penn Lake Park Borough

Penn Lake Association/Penn Lake Community Center, 1744 Lakeview Drive, White Haven

• Pittston City

Ward 1, Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., Pittston

Wards 2, 3 and 4, Pittston Memorial Library, J.P. Cosgrove Center, 47 Broad St., Pittston

• Pittston Township

District 1, Pittston Township Municipal Building, 421 Broad St. in the township

District 2, Dupont DPW Garage, 150 Commerce Rd., Pittston

• Plains Township

Ward 1, Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, 90 Maffett St., Plains

Ward 2, St. Peter & Paul Bernardine Hall, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains

Ward 3, Hilldale Itlo Club, 20 Chamberlain St., Plains

Wards 4 and 5, Plains Township Fire House, 50 Second St., Plains

• Plymouth Borough

Wards 1 and 3, Plymouth Armory, 747 W. Main St., Plymouth

Ward 2, Plymouth Borough Building, 162 W. Shawnee Ave., Plymouth

• Plymouth Township

Plymouth Township Municipal Building, 925 W. Main St., Plymouth

• Pringle Borough

Pringle Borough Building (garage), 89 Evans St., Pringle

• Rice Township

District 1, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 3577 Church Rd., Mountain Top

District 2, American Legion Mountain Post 781, 1550 Henry Dr., Mountain Top

• Ross Township

Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Rd., Sweet Valley

• Salem Township

Districts 1 and 2, Berwick Assembly of God Church, 801 E. Fifth St., Berwick

• Shickshinny Borough

Shickshinny Borough Building, 35 W. Union St., Shickshinny

• Slocum Township

Slocum Township Fire Hall, 1923 Slocum Rd., Wapwallopen

• Sugar Notch Borough

Sugar Notch Municipal Building, 892 Main St., Sugar Notch

Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run

• Sugarloaf Township

Districts 1 and 2, Sugarloaf Volunteer Fire Company, 95 W. County Rd., Sugarloaf

District 3, Sugarloaf Township Municipal Building, 858 Main St., Sugarloaf

• Swoyersville Borough

Ward 1, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville

Ward 2, Swoyersville Borough Building, 675 Main St., Swoyersville

Ward 3, Swoyersville Hose Company, 296 Slocum St., Swoyersville

• Union Township

Sylvania Masonic Hall, 249 Trailing Pine Rd., Shickshinny

• Warrior Run Borough

Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run

• West Hazleton Borough

Wards 1 and 2, West Hazleton Middle School, 325 North St., West Hazleton

• West Pittston Borough

Wards 1, 2 and 3, West Pittston Borough Building, 555 Exeter Ave., West Pittston

• West Wyoming Borough

Wards 1 and 2, West Wyoming Hose Company, 926 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming

• White Haven Borough

White Haven Area Community Library, 121 Towanda St., White Haven

• Wilkes-Barre City

Ward 1, Hollenback Golf Course Club House, 1050 N. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 2 and 3, Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Pavilion, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 4, 8 and 9, Toyota Sports Plex, 38 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre

Ward 5, Dan Flood Elementary School, 565 N. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre

Ward 6, St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Ward 7, B’Nai B’rith High Rise Building, 61 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 10 and 11, Heights Murray Elementary School, 1 S. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 12 and 13, Arnaud C. Marts Gymnasium at Wilkes University, 274 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre

Ward 14, Central United Methodist Church, 65 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 15 and 16, David Kistler Elementary School, 301 Old River Rd., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 17 and 18, St. Aloysius Padden Hall, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre

Wards 19 and 20, Boyd Dodson Elementary School, 80 Jones St., Wilkes-Barre

• Wilkes-Barre Township

Wards 1 and 2, Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall, 152 Watson St. in the township

• Wright Township

Districts 1 and 2, Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department, 477 S. Main Rd., Mountain Top

Districts 3 and 4, Mountain Top Family Church, 209 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top

• Wyoming

Wards 1, 2 and 3, Wyoming Volunteer Hose Company #2, 70 Third St., Wyoming

• Yatesville

Yatesville Borough Municipal Building, 33 Pittston Ave., Yatesville