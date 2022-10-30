Luzerne County will provide the following polling locations for in-person voting on Nov. 8, with two changes from this year’s primary election highlighted in bold:
• Ashley Borough
Wards 1 and 2, Ashley Borough Municipal Building 49 W. Cemetery St., Ashley
• Avoca Borough
Ward 1, West Side Social Club, 711 McAlpine St., Avoca
Wards 2 and 3, Queen of Apostles Hall, 742 Spring St., Avoca
• Bear Creek Township
Districts 1 and 2, Bear Creek Neighborhood Facility-Community Building, 3333 Bear Creek Blvd. in the township
District 3, Penn Lake Association/Penn Lake Community Center, 1744 Lakeview Drive, White Haven
• Bear Creek Village Borough
St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek
• Black Creek Township
Black Creek United Methodist Church, 158 Golfcourse Rd., Sugarloaf
• Buck Township
Buck Township Municipal Building, 114 Buck Blvd. in the township
• Butler Township
District 1, Butler Township Community Center (gymnasium), 411 West Butler Drive, Drums
District 2, Butler Township Municipal Building (supervisor meeting room), 83 Corporate Drive, Drums
Districts 3 and 4, Butler Township Municipal Building (garage-rear), 83 Corporate Drive, Drums
District 5, Butler Township Community Center (meeting room), 411 West Butler Drive Drums
• Conyngham Borough
Conyngham Borough Building, 215 Main St., Conyngham
• Conyngham Township
Conyngham Township Municipal Building, 10 Pond Hill Rd., Mocanaqua
• Courtdale Borough
Courtdale Municipal Building, 5 Blackman St., Courtdale
• Dallas Borough
Ward 1, Dallas Borough Building, 25 Main St., Dallas
Ward 2, Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Rd., Dallas
• Dallas Township
District 1, Kunkle Fire Hall, 14 Fire House Rd., Dallas
District 2, Misericordia University Anderson Sports & Health Center, 135 Misericordia Way, Dallas
District 3, Dallas Township Municipal Garage, 2919 State Route 309 Highway, Dallas
Districts 4 and 5, Fellowship Evangelical Free Church, 45 Hildebrandt Rd., Dallas
• Dennison Township
Dennison Township Municipal Building, 76 Walnut St., White Haven
• Dorrance Township
Dorrance Township Municipal Building, 7844 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top
• Dupont Borough
Wards 1 and 2, Dupont VFW, 401 Main St., Dupont
• Duryea Borough
Ward 1, Duryea Borough Building, 315 Main St., Duryea
Ward 2, Germania Hose Company, 430 Foote Ave., Duryea
Ward 3, Excelsior Hose Company, 798 Foote Ave., Duryea
• Edwardsville Borough
Ward 1, Edwardsville Borough Building (Fire truck garage bay), 470 Main St., Edwardsville
Ward 2, Edwardsville Borough Building (council meeting room, 2nd floor), 470 Main St., Edwardsville
• Exeter Borough
Wards 1, 2 and 3, St. Barbara’s Parish, 28 Memorial St., Exeter
• Exeter Township
Exeter Township Municipal Building, 2305 State Route 92, Harding
• Fairmount Township
Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, 671 State Route 118, Sweet Valley
• Fairview Township
Districts 1 and 2, Mountain Top Hose Company, 14 Woodlawn Ave., Mountain Top
• Forty Fort Borough
Ward 1, Cross Valley Assembly of God Church, 14 West Turner St., Forty Fort
Ward 2, Forty Fort Presbyterian Church, 1224 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort
Ward 3, Forty Fort Borough Building, 1271 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort
• Foster Township
District 1, White Haven VFW Post 6615, 3 VFW Rd., White Haven
District 2, Foster Township Municipal Building, 1000 Wyoming Ave. in the township
• Franklin Township
Franklin Township Fire Hall, 329 Orange Rd., Dallas
• Freeland
Freeland Event Center, 526 Fern St., Freeland
• Hanover Township
Ward 1, Hanover Township Community Ambulance Association, 1001 Center St., Hanover Township
Ward 2, Newtown Fire Company #2, 2 Raymond Dr., Hanover Township
Ward 3, Lee Park Towers Building, 140 Lee Park Ave., Hanover Township
Ward 4, Hanover Area Fire District Hall, 299 First St., Hanover Township
Ward 5, Hanover Township Municipal Building, 1267 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township
Ward 6, Luzerne County Records Storage Facility, 85 Young St., Hanover Township
• Harveys Lake Borough
Harveys Lake Borough Building, 4875 Memorial Highway, Suite 1, Harveys Lake
• Hazle Township
District 1, Harwood Fire House, 874 Old St., Hazle Township
Districts 2 and 3, Hazle Township Commons Building, 101 W. 27th St., Hazle Township
Districts 4 and 5, Hazle Township Fire Company, 1113 N. Church St., Hazle Township
• Hazleton City
Wards 1 and 2, Lackawanna College, 2 E. Broad St., Hazleton
Wards 3 and 4, Hazleton Southside Fire Station, 525 E. Broad St., Hazleton
Ward 5, Holy Rosary Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton
Ward 6, Old 14th Ward Fire Company, 546 E. Diamond Ave., Hazleton
Ward 7, Most Precious Blood Church, 131 E. Fourth St., Hazleton
Wards 8 and 10, Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St., Hazleton
Wards 9 and 11, Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton
• Hollenback Township
Hollenback Township Municipal Building, 660 East County Rd., Wapwallopen
• Hughestown Borough
Hughestown Hose Company No. 1, 30 Center St., Hughestown
• Hunlock Township
Hunlock Township Volunteer Fire House, 1114 Main Rd. Hunlock Creek
• Huntington Township
Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1013 State Rt. 239, Shickshinny
• Jackson Township
Jackson Township Fire Company, 1160 Chase Rd., Shavertown
• Jeddo Borough
Jeddo Borough Recreation Center, 593 Highland St., Freeland
• Jenkins Township
Districts 1 and 2, Jenkins Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Second St., Port Griffith
District 3, Jenkins Township Municipal Building, 46 1/2 Main St., Inkerman
• Kingston Borough
Wards 1 and 2, Kingston Armory 109th Field Artillery, 280 Market St., Kingston
Ward 3, Kingston Central Fire Department, 600 Wyoming Ave., Kingston
Ward 4, , Kingston Rec Center, 655 Third Ave., Kingston
Ward 5, Kingston Municipal Building, 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston
Ward 6, Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston
Wards 7 and 8, Kingston Recreation Center, 655 Third Ave., Kingston
• Kingston Township
District 1, Shavertown United Methodist Church Social Hall, 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown
District 2, Kingston Township Administration Building, 180 E. Center St., Shavertown
Districts 3 and 4, Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Rd., Shavertown
• Laflin Borough
St. Maria Goretti Church Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin
• Lake Township
Lake Township Municipal Building, 488 State Route 29, Harveys Lake
• Larksville Borough
Ward 1, Larksville Road Department Building, 55 New St., Larksville
Ward 2, Larksville Volunteer Fire Department, 490 E. State St., Larksville
Ward 3, Larksville Borough Building (council room), 211 E. State St., Larksville
• Laurel Run Borough
Laurel Run Borough Community Building, 100 Dupont Drive, Laurel Run
• Lehman Township
District 1, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2011 State Rt. 29, Hunlock Creek
Districts 2 and 3, Back Mountain Regional Emergency Services, 3593 State Route 118, Dallas
• Luzerne Borough
Holy Family Catholic Church, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne
• Nanticoke City
Ward 1, Nanticoke Towers, 100 Nanticoke Ave., Nanticoke
Ward 2, IBEW Local 163 JATC, 41 W. Church St., Nanticoke
Ward 3, Oplinger Towers, 270 East Main St., Nanticoke
Ward 4, John S. Fine High School Football Field House, 427 Kosciuszko St., Nanticoke
Ward 5, Nanticoke City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St., Nanticoke
Ward 6, Holy Transfiguration Church, 240 Center St., Nanticoke
• Nescopeck Borough
Nescopeck Youth Center, 501 Raber Ave., Nescopeck
• Nescopeck Township
Nescopeck Township Municipal Building, 429 Berwick Hazleton Highway, Nescopeck
• New Columbus Borough
Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 1013 State Rt. 239, Shickshinny
• Newport Township
Ward 1, Newport Township Building Meeting Room, 351 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke (Wanamie)
Ward 2, Newport Township Municipal Garage, 351 W. Kirmar Ave., Nanticoke (Wanamie)
• Nuangola Borough
Nuangola Grove, 5177 Nuangola Rd., Nuangola
• Penn Lake Park Borough
Penn Lake Association/Penn Lake Community Center, 1744 Lakeview Drive, White Haven
• Pittston City
Ward 1, Pittston Active Adult Center, 441 N. Main St., Pittston
Wards 2, 3 and 4, Pittston Memorial Library, J.P. Cosgrove Center, 47 Broad St., Pittston
• Pittston Township
District 1, Pittston Township Municipal Building, 421 Broad St. in the township
District 2, Dupont DPW Garage, 150 Commerce Rd., Pittston
• Plains Township
Ward 1, Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, 90 Maffett St., Plains
Ward 2, St. Peter & Paul Bernardine Hall, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains
Ward 3, Hilldale Itlo Club, 20 Chamberlain St., Plains
Wards 4 and 5, Plains Township Fire House, 50 Second St., Plains
• Plymouth Borough
Wards 1 and 3, Plymouth Armory, 747 W. Main St., Plymouth
Ward 2, Plymouth Borough Building, 162 W. Shawnee Ave., Plymouth
• Plymouth Township
Plymouth Township Municipal Building, 925 W. Main St., Plymouth
• Pringle Borough
Pringle Borough Building (garage), 89 Evans St., Pringle
• Rice Township
District 1, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 3577 Church Rd., Mountain Top
District 2, American Legion Mountain Post 781, 1550 Henry Dr., Mountain Top
• Ross Township
Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Rd., Sweet Valley
• Salem Township
Districts 1 and 2, Berwick Assembly of God Church, 801 E. Fifth St., Berwick
• Shickshinny Borough
Shickshinny Borough Building, 35 W. Union St., Shickshinny
• Slocum Township
Slocum Township Fire Hall, 1923 Slocum Rd., Wapwallopen
• Sugar Notch Borough
Sugar Notch Municipal Building, 892 Main St., Sugar Notch
• Sugarloaf Township
Districts 1 and 2, Sugarloaf Volunteer Fire Company, 95 W. County Rd., Sugarloaf
District 3, Sugarloaf Township Municipal Building, 858 Main St., Sugarloaf
• Swoyersville Borough
Ward 1, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville
Ward 2, Swoyersville Borough Building, 675 Main St., Swoyersville
Ward 3, Swoyersville Hose Company, 296 Slocum St., Swoyersville
• Union Township
Sylvania Masonic Hall, 249 Trailing Pine Rd., Shickshinny
• Warrior Run Borough
Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run
• West Hazleton Borough
Wards 1 and 2, West Hazleton Middle School, 325 North St., West Hazleton
• West Pittston Borough
Wards 1, 2 and 3, West Pittston Borough Building, 555 Exeter Ave., West Pittston
• West Wyoming Borough
Wards 1 and 2, West Wyoming Hose Company, 926 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming
• White Haven Borough
White Haven Area Community Library, 121 Towanda St., White Haven
• Wilkes-Barre City
Ward 1, Hollenback Golf Course Club House, 1050 N. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 2 and 3, Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Pavilion, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 4, 8 and 9, Toyota Sports Plex, 38 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre
Ward 5, Dan Flood Elementary School, 565 N. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre
Ward 6, St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre
Ward 7, B’Nai B’rith High Rise Building, 61 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 10 and 11, Heights Murray Elementary School, 1 S. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 12 and 13, Arnaud C. Marts Gymnasium at Wilkes University, 274 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre
Ward 14, Central United Methodist Church, 65 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 15 and 16, David Kistler Elementary School, 301 Old River Rd., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 17 and 18, St. Aloysius Padden Hall, 143 Division St., Wilkes-Barre
Wards 19 and 20, Boyd Dodson Elementary School, 80 Jones St., Wilkes-Barre
• Wilkes-Barre Township
Wards 1 and 2, Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall, 152 Watson St. in the township
• Wright Township
Districts 1 and 2, Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department, 477 S. Main Rd., Mountain Top
Districts 3 and 4, Mountain Top Family Church, 209 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top
• Wyoming
Wards 1, 2 and 3, Wyoming Volunteer Hose Company #2, 70 Third St., Wyoming
• Yatesville
Yatesville Borough Municipal Building, 33 Pittston Ave., Yatesville