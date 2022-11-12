Dr. William V. Lewis Jr., of Jenkins Township, was the recent recipient of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Award.

He was nominated for the award by both the Dial Rock Chapter and the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society conferred the award based on his many years of volunteer service in historic education and preservation.

Lewis has served since 2011 as a commissioner of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and chairs the commission’s state historical marker selection panel. He also serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

Lewis is a past board president and current board member of the Luzerne County Historical Society, an officer of the Wyoming Commemorative Association, a board member of the Hollenback Cemetery, and is a past president of the Northeast Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. He has authored a number of publications on the history of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Related Video

Professionally, he is the managing principal and portfolio manager of Lewis, Litwinsky & Associates of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Wilkes-Barre.