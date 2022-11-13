PITTSTON – City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo conducted his first official meeting as president of the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML) on Thursday, Nov. 10 at City Hall’s conference room.

In attendance were City of Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, City of Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler, City of Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico, and City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

Also participating in the meeting via Zoom was City of Franklin Mayor Doug Baker, City of St. Mary’s Mayor Joe Flemming.

PML staff present was Executive Director John Brenner, Deputy Executive Director – Advocacy Amy Struges, Governmental Affairs Rep. Kaitlin Errickson, and Executive Assistant Amanda Lane.

Related Video

Later in the evening, Mayor Lombardo and staff members of the City of Pittston hosted dinner at Rikasa Restaurant.