Jerry Stofko, a Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, applauds during a luncheon speech by state Sen. Lisa Baker. Stofko also serves as a Wyoming Area School director.

Wyoming Area School District honored Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, by presenting them with a Thanksgiving style lunch followed by a program in front of the Secondary Center student body.

AMVETS Post 189 served as color guard to Post the Colors at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Veterans Day program.

U.S. Navy LTJG Jason M. Rynkiewicz, a 2008 Wyoming Area graduate, served as the featured speaker at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Veterans Day program. Rynkiewicz, 32, is currently serving his 14th year in the Navy.

EXETER – The annual Veterans Day program returned to Wyoming Area after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

Approximately 90-Veterans attended the Vets Day traditional Thanksgiving Day lunch followed by a program with feature speaker Navy LTJG Jason M. Rynkiewicz, a 2008 Wyoming Area graduate.

Prior to lunch, Veterans and students attended the auditorium for the one-man play entitled, “The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli.”

Journalism student interviewed and video recorded Veterans before breakfast.

The Wyoming Area chorus and band played and sang patriotic tunes along with Abby Butler sang an acapella version of Military Hallelujah.

The Dupont AMVETS 189 Honor Guard posted colors.

Faculty members Maureen Pikas, along with aid of Carmella Magyar, were moderators.

Also assisting with the luncheon were History Club and Key Club members.