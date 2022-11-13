City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was the featured speaker at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Autumn Breakfast at St. Joseph Marello Hall on Friday, Nov. 11. Mayor Lombardo spoke on the city’s past, present and future.

Michelle Mikitish, of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, offered closing remarks.

Mayor Lombardo narrated over a PowerPoint presentation on the city’s past, present, and future.

Recognition of Service Award was to be presented to outgoing PA State Rep. Michael Carroll for his contributions to Greater Pittston, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he was called back to state’s capital on official business.

John Serafin, GPCC 1 st Vice President John Serafin served as master of ceremonies.

Serafin acknowledged the death of fellow board member and Immediate Past President Richard Kazmerick who tragically died in an automobile accident on Oct. 15.

Serafin noted Kazmerick’s contribution and years of service to the Chamber.

Chamber President William Joyce, Jr. and Executive Vice President Michelle Mikitish offered remarks.