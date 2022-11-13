PITTSTON – Grace & Park, a women’s clothing boutique, held a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, by co-owners and daughter and mother duo, Brittney and Sand Eramo, respectively.

Grace & Park is located at 14 S. Main St, Pittston, next to Gypsy Angel Row/Company’s Coming.

Store hours are Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday closed.

You can find more Grace & Park merchandise online at shopgraceandpark.com where shopping is available 24-hours a day.