The Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the merger of Regional Hospital of Scranton with Moses Taylor Hospital and their respective satellite facilities to operate under one license.

The transition is effective on Sunday.

Delivering quality care for the community for a combined 233 years, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton now formally coordinate operations across their two campuses.

“Our boards, physicians and employees are united in a vision for serving our patients and Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Michael Curran, CEO of Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital. “Operating under a single license brings efficiencies that strengthen the delivery of care and position us well for the future. I extend sincere thanks to all of our leaders, providers and employees for their collaboration in planning for this transition.”

Moses Taylor Hospital remains the campus for women to deliver babies, for infants to receive specialized care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and seniors to get the specialized behavioral health care they need. The hospital has delivered an estimated 45,718 babies since July of 2000; each year welcoming thousands of newborns into the world at their family birthing suites. The hospital also offers the area’s only level III NICU which has helped earn them their reputation as Scranton’s first choice for babies. Moses Taylor Hospital was the first hospital in the United States to earn the Perinatal Care designation by The Joint Commission. This designation demonstrates their continued commitment to providing specialized pregnancy care for mothers with gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and various existing medical conditions.

Regional Hospital of Scranton provides adults with acute medical services, including inpatient and intensive care, surgical care from orthopedic procedures to advanced robotic-assisted techniques to treat lung cancer. The Heart and Vascular Institute at Regional Hospital of Scranton offers cardiovascular services from cardiac caths to transcatheter aortic valve

replacement (TAVR) locally and was recognized by American College of Cardiology (ACC) in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 “Best Hospitals” guidebook as the top ranked hospital for cardiovascular outcomes in our area.

Commonwealth Health is serious about growing the next generation of nurses to care for our local community. To train additional caring and skilled nurses, Jersey College and Commonwealth Health have collaborated to establish a School of Nursing on Moses Taylor Hospital’s campus, serving the greater Scranton region. Inaugural classes begin in January and students can enroll now.

Going forward, a single board of trustees and executive team will oversee operations of the two campuses. Physicians are now joined on one medical staff and medical executive committee.

Douglas Allen will serve as Chair of the unified board of trustees, whose members are Mary Jane Dimattio, R.N., Ph.D., Vice-Chair; Patricia Ihnat-Shroff, D.O., Medical Staff President; Raymond Hayes; Gary Drapek; Steven Farrell; Kristine McNulty, M.D.; Henry Yeager, M.D.; Frank Kolucki, M.D.; Maureen McLaughlin, CPCU; Daniel West, Jr., Ph.D; and Donald Rinaldi.