Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson submitted his resignation letter to county council Monday, saying Dec. 14 will be his last day of employment.

Under his employment agreement with council, a 30-day notice was required.

Robertson said he will “continue the same or higher efforts up to that day.” If council wants him to vacate prior to that, he is willing as long as his compensation continues through that 30-day period, it said.

He reiterated he is leaving to attend to health issues involving his mother and wife.

“In addition to the above, I have experienced conflict with some on council and others, which makes my work here unreasonably difficult to accomplish,” Robertson wrote. “It has been very trying to do what the body invited me here to do.”

Robertson said he is open to a conversation to continue assisting the county after Dec. 14. For example, he said he is a governing member of the International City/County Management Association and may have “capabilities to significantly expand and possibly expedite the pool of future candidates” for his successor.

“Again, that is for the body’s overall consideration,” he wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to have served as county manager. My best wishes for continued success and blessings to each of you.”

Council is set to discuss formation of new citizen manager search committee during its work session Tuesday, which follows a 5 p.m. public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Robertson started work as the county’s top manager five months ago.

