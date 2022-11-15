After two hours of mostly sharp public criticism Monday, Luzerne County’s volunteer citizen election board was unable to obtain answers on the cause of a paper shortage that prompted widespread issues at the polls on Nov. 8

Board Chairwoman Denise Williams, who called the special meeting, said the board was informed by county Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene that election bureau leadership would not be attending the meeting because it must continue focusing on completing election processing duties.

Once the bureau finishes that work, it will be performing an internal investigation and discuss in detail what happened, Williams said she was informed by Skene.

The five-member bipartisan election board unanimously voted to refer the matter to the county District Attorney’s Office.

Williams said the county has referred matters to the DA’s Office in the past, and she believes the paper situation is an “irregularity” warranting referral.

Board member Jim Mangan said “clearly there needs to be an immediate investigation.”

Alyssa Fusaro, also a board member, said she finds the matter “appalling and disgusting” and that it must be fully investigated. She also complained that the bureau did not attend Monday’s meeting to provide answers on why some ballot marking devices were not sufficiently stocked with proper-grade paper and why an ample supply of paper was not ordered for replenishment.

“I’m sorry, but I am furious right now,” Fusaro said.

Board member Danny Schramm said he wants to know why machines were sent out without the proper paper supply.

Finally, Board member Audrey Serniak also said an investigation is necessary and that she believes the DA’s Office is the proper entity to perform that task.

Fusaro said she is concerned the investigation will get “pushed under a pile of papers” and take too long because the DA’s Office is overwhelmed with prosecuting crimes.

Williams reminded the public that the election board has noting to do with bureau personnel actions.

Forty-five citizens provided comment on the paper problem, with many angry and demanding resignations and terminations. Many argued the election should not be certified and should be redone.

“I’m just stunned that we could screw this up this badly,” a Hunlock Township man said.

“We’re sick of hearing, ‘Oops, we made a mistake,’” said a Back Mountain voter.

“I’m completely disgusted with the whole scenario,” said a West Pittston woman after describing an insufficient quantity of paper provided at her polling place for the ballot marking device printouts.

“It’s unfathomable that this would happen — ever,” another voter said.

Businessman Bob Bolus said the situation made the county the “laughing stock in this country” and appearing like “damn fools.”

“Shame on all of you,” said a Sugarloaf Township woman.

Fingers also were pointed about which entity — council, the county manager or election board — ultimately is responsible for bureau problems. It’s a problem long identified as a concern by county officials but never definitively sorted out.

Larksville Ward 2 constable Brian Dwyer said an investigation must be performed by an entity outside county government.

Wilkes-Barre resident Mark Shaffer said running out of paper is unacceptable, but he blames turnover and a lack of institutional knowledge in the election bureau and said council and the administration need to ensure the bureau is properly staffed with employees receiving compensation in line with other bureaus.

Following the board’s decision to seek a DA’s Office investigation, the board continued accepting more public comment on the paper and other election concerns, stretching the meeting to well over three hours.

A woman identified as “Ally” said she previously worked in the election bureau as a temporary employee and that manuals are in place to make sure machines are properly stocked with paper before they are sealed for delivery.

Former county election director Michael Susek said watching the events of the past week has been emotional, and he said he was disheartened to hear demands for resignations before a complete investigation.

Susek said he has no special inside knowledge but believes human error was involved. He said the county administration and bureau have been plagued with turnover and staff is doing its best.

“There has been no continuity there,” he said, acknowledging he himself left earlier this year. “I encourage a more tempered response.”

